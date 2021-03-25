Things to do in Spokane: March 26-April 2

Live Comedy With Luke Severeid and Greg Beachler – Severeid is known for his rambunctious comedy and has performed at the Bumbershoot music festival and the Seattle International Comedy Competition and recently won Best Comedy at Hump Film Festival. Beachler draws from his experiences of being a mixed-race, divorced father of two and turns it into topical humor. Online tickets are available on Eventbrite. Doors open at 7 p.m.; show begins at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Honey Eatery and Social Club, 317 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. $15. (208) 930-1514.

Gonzaga Virtual Theater: “Antigone” – The finale to a three-part trilogy that explores the fateful events of a royal family’s end, this timeless drama has been historically set as the barometer for the tragedy genre. View the performance livestream at facebook.com/gutheatredance or the Gonzaga Department of Theatre & Dance YouTube channel (bit.ly/30bRseR). Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday, 2 p.m. Free.

Gonzaga Virtual Performance: Ballet West – Ballet West boasts a rich and varied repertoire, elegant and versatile artists and a dynamic American style. Visit gonzaga.edu/college-of-arts-sciences/news-events for details and Zoom registration. Friday, 6 p.m.

Cabin Fever Dance – 7-8 p.m.: Beginner salsa dance lesson. 8-10 p.m.: General dancing with refreshments and door prizes. Singles, couples and all levels of dancers welcome. Saturday. Sandpoint Community Hall, 204 S. First Ave., Sandpoint. $9 adults; $5 teens. (208) 699-0421.

Gonzaga Virtual Performance: Dahveed Bullis – An alumni of Eastern Washington University’s Theatre Arts Program, Bullis was a two-time Irene Ryan Award recipient as well as a recipient of the Certificate of Merit for direction with “Flowers for Algernon.” He will discuss his work in “Remnants,” a stark look at the mental effects of isolation and unresolved trauma. Visit gonzaga.edu/college-of-arts-sciences/news-events for details and Zoom registration. Saturday, Noon.

Virtual Trivia: “The Lord of the Rings” – Questions will cover all three books and films. Play solo or as a team. Open to all ages. Register at bit.ly/38crP1Z. Saturday, 2 p.m. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Winter Is Not Over With Chef Patricia – To start, la Soupe au Gruyère, winter vegetables and cheese. Followed by a Choux farci aux deux viandes, a stuffed green cabbage with a two meat stuffing. A light and refreshing dessert to finish, an orange and cinnamon carpaccio with cinnamon sable. Call to register. Saturday, 2-4 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Wine Class: The Sun Hastens – Try wines from both hemispheres. Call to register. Sunday, 2-3 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $15. (208) 277-4116.

Bingo Night – Two games with three rounds each. Each player receives a bingo card with four bingo sets and plays with the same card for all rounds. Players receive a new card for the second game. Sunday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Pend d’Oreille Winery, 301 Cedar St., Sandpoint. Free. (208) 265-8545.

Vietnamese Street Food With Chef Lisa – First make a banh mi sandwich. Next make a shrimp spring roll with a homemade sweet chili sauce. Last, make Gai Yang, a marinated and charred chicken with jasmine rice and a Nuoc Cham sauce. Call to register. Tuesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Drive-Thru Easter Egg Hunt – In this modified, socially distanced egg hunt, participants count the amount of eggs they can spot from the safety of their vehicle and submit their guess. The closest guesses will be entered to win a series of fun prizes such as gift cards to local businesses. View detailed instructions at commellini.com. Meals and meal kits are available for curbside pickup during the egg hunt, as well as Easter dinner pre-orders. Wednesday through April 4, 4-7:30 p.m. and April 3, noon-6 p.m. Commellini Estate, 14715 N. Dartford Drive. Free. (509) 466-0667.

YWCA Virtual Conversation Series: Pathways Forward – Join YWCA Spokane and Spokane leaders for a conversation about women’s empowerment and economic advancement while looking toward America’s recovery from the 2020 “shecession” brought about by the pandemic. Register at ywcaspokane.org. Wednesday, Noon-1 p.m. Free.

Country Dance Lessons – Lessons every Thursday, 7:45-9:45 p.m. Razzle’s Bar and Grill, 10325 N. Government Way, Hayden. Free. (208) 635-5872.

Sign Language Learning Circle – A five-week introduction to American Sign Language beginning Thursday. The Learning Circle includes two parts: enrolling in a self-paced online course and weekly online meetings with other learners to practice. For teens and adults. Register at scld.org. 7-8:30 p.m. Free.

Virtual Junior Bloomsday: Registration Now Open – Open to ages 8-14. Entry deadline is Monday. Participants receive a Junior Bloomsday running calendar via email Wednesday to log each day of running through April. Entrants must run a minimum of 10 minutes to fulfill one day of running. Calendars are returned via mail or email between May 3-7. Prizes are awarded at five, 10, 15 and 20 days of total running, and every entrant receives a Junior Bloomsday shirt. Limited-edition shirts are awarded to the best decorated calendars. Register at bloomsdayrun.org. $20.