The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Wind 47° Wind
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Spokane

Dog who arrived with two broken legs to SCRAPS heads to WSU for major surgery

UPDATED: Sun., March 28, 2021

By Maggie Quinlan maggieq@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

When a 1-year-old “angel” dog arrived at a Spokane animal shelter with two legs badly broken Friday, a veterinarian let the shelter know his options were surgery or to be put down, according to a Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service (SCRAPS) news release.

SCRAPS, a no-kill shelter, decided to send the dog, named Butch, to undergo a major surgery at Washington State University’s veterinary hospital Monday, the release said.

The government shelter is asking for donations to pay for the $8,000 to $10,000 surgery, the release said. As of Sunday, the shelter had received donations totaling $8,908, according to a Facebook post.

“Adherence to this (no-kill) ideology has saved thousands of lives over the last several years, and it will give Butch every chance at recovery, restoration of health, and happiness,” the release said.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Spokane