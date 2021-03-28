Dog who arrived with two broken legs to SCRAPS heads to WSU for major surgery

When a 1-year-old “angel” dog arrived at a Spokane animal shelter with two legs badly broken Friday, a veterinarian let the shelter know his options were surgery or to be put down, according to a Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service (SCRAPS) news release.

SCRAPS, a no-kill shelter, decided to send the dog, named Butch, to undergo a major surgery at Washington State University’s veterinary hospital Monday, the release said.

The government shelter is asking for donations to pay for the $8,000 to $10,000 surgery, the release said. As of Sunday, the shelter had received donations totaling $8,908, according to a Facebook post.

“Adherence to this (no-kill) ideology has saved thousands of lives over the last several years, and it will give Butch every chance at recovery, restoration of health, and happiness,” the release said.