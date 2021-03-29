Education Notebook

By Emily Connery The Spokesman-Review

Gonzaga University has announced three new Act Six Scholars from the Spokane area to the incoming class of 2025. Audriana Alfaro of Lewis and Clark High School, human physiology; Yalda Shirzai, of North Central High School, pre-medicine; and Amari Troutt, Pride Prep School, sports management, will receive full-tuition, four-year scholarships.

Students are selected through a three-month competition, and by their commitment to serving others on campus and in their communities, a passion for learning and an eagerness to foster intercultural relationships.

Cheney schools looking to hire bus drivers

Cheney Public Schools is hiring school bus drivers. Starting pay is $18.40 per hour with training provided.

Applicants must be 22 or older and hold a valid Washington State driver’s license.

For more information on the job or to apply for the position, contact the Cheney Transportation Department at (509) 559-4523 or visit cheneysd.tedk12.com/hire.

Ferris students place at state conference

Students at Joel E. Ferris High School competed at the Washington HOSA (Heath Occupations Students of America) state conference last week.

In job-seeking skills, Ainsley McCollum finished fifth and Isabella Matthews finished ninth place.

In pathophysiology, Jessie Palmer finished ninth.

In creative problem solving, Sarah Dahl, Raegen Laycock and Keilana Mohsenian finished ninth.

Taking second in state in physical therapy was Emma Wald, who will compete in HOSA’s Virtual International Leadership Conference in June.