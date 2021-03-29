TEDxSpokane returns with applications for speakers due April 15

TEDxSpokane has announced it plans to return to an in-person event and will be accepting applications for speakers through April 15.

The event, which previously has taken place in October at the Bing Crosby Theater in downtown Spokane, has not yet been scheduled and organizers wrote in a news release that further event details are to be announced soon.

TED, a nonprofit organization, started as a four-day conference in California more than 26 years ago. The organization promotes idea sharing via 18 minute-long short talks delivered by “today’s leading thinkers and doers.” TEDx events are independently organized by the local community.

For apply, visit TEDxSpokane.com, click on the ‘Presenter Application’ button and submit the form.