Sports >  Outdoors

Washington, Oregon fish and wildlife commissions to discuss Columbia River policy

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is dedicated to preserving, protecting and perpetuating the state’s fish and wildlife resources, according to the agency's webpage. (WDFW)
Staff Reports

Members of the Washington and Oregon fish and wildlife commissions will hold a virtual meeting next week to discuss policy for the shared waters of the Columbia River.

Four members of the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission and three members of the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission will meet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Commissioners will hear presentations from staff on climate change and the current status of Columbia River fish runs.

Commissioners will also discuss a path forward for achieving concurrent fisheries between the two states.

The meeting will be held via Zoom webinar; the public can tune in to the meeting at zoom.us/j/92171617279. Participants can also call in to the meeting at 253-215-8782 or 888-475-4499, then enter the webinar ID: 921-7161-7279.

No decisions are expected at this meeting, and no public comment will be taken.

