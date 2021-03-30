Wolf Advisory Group virtual meeting scheduled
Tue., March 30, 2021
The next Wolf Advisory Group meeting is scheduled for April 7 and April 8.
A meeting agenda will be posted to the Wolf Advisory Group page when available.
Although this will be a virtual meeting, the WAG work session will be open to the public to observe and will follow the same format used previously, including public comment opportunities. More information about logistics for the upcoming meeting will be provided in a forthcoming update.
