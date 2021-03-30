The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Wolf Advisory Group virtual meeting scheduled

A gray wolf, photographed as part of the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s ongoing Predator-Prey Project. (Courtesy of Benjamin Drummond)
By Staff Reports

The next Wolf Advisory Group meeting is scheduled for  April 7 and  April 8.

A meeting agenda will be posted to the Wolf Advisory Group page when available.

Although this will be a virtual meeting, the WAG work session will be open to the public to observe and will follow the same format used previously, including public comment opportunities. More information about logistics for the upcoming meeting will be provided in a forthcoming update.

