Sun., May 2, 2021
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
7 p.m.: Baltimore at Seattle ROOT
Basketball, NBA
4:45 p.m.: Golden State at New Orleans ESPN
7:05 p.m.: Denver at L.A. Lakers ESPN
Hockey, NHL
5 p.m.: Vegas at Minnesota NBC Sports
Rugby
9 a.m.: Champions Cup: Leinster at La Rochelle NBC Sports
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700 AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700 AM
Baseball, MLB
6 p.m.: Baltimore at Seattle 700 AM
Events subject to change
