The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington
On the Air

Monday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

7 p.m.: Baltimore at Seattle ROOT

Basketball, NBA

4:45 p.m.: Golden State at New Orleans ESPN

7:05 p.m.: Denver at L.A. Lakers ESPN

Hockey, NHL

5 p.m.: Vegas at Minnesota NBC Sports

Rugby

9 a.m.: Champions Cup: Leinster at La Rochelle NBC Sports

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700 AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700 AM

Baseball, MLB

6 p.m.: Baltimore at Seattle 700 AM

Events subject to change

