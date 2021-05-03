The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

UPDATED: Mon., May 3, 2021

Baseball

High-A West: Eugene at Spokane, 6:30 p.m.

High school: GSL: Othello at Rogers, North Central at Pullman, East Valley at Shadle Park, West Valley at Clarkston, University at Cheney, Mead at Gonzaga Prep, Central Valley vs. Lewis and Clark at Hart, Mt. Spokane at Ferris, all 4 p.m.

Basketball

College men: NWAC: CC Spokane at Wenatchee Valley, Big Bend at North Idaho, both 7:30 p.m.

College women: NWAC: CC Spokane at Wenatchee Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Hockey

WHL: Tri-City at Spokane, 6:10 p.m.

Soccer

High school boys: GSL: East Valley vs. North Central at Merkel, 3:30 p.m.; Othello at Rogers, Shadle Park at Clarkston, West Valley at Pullman, 4.

Softball

College: NWAC: North Idaho at Big Bend (DH), 1 p.m.

High school: GSL: Mt. Spokane at Ferris, Mead at Gonzaga Prep, University at Cheney, Central Valley vs. Lewis and Clark at Hart, all 4 p.m.

Tennis

High school boys: GSL: Pullman at Rogers, North Central at Othello, Clarkston at West Valley, East Valley at Shadle Park, Lewis and Clark at Mead, Central Valley at Mt. Spokane, Cheney at University, Ferris at Gonzaga Prep, all 3:30 p.m.

High school girls: GSL: Rogers at Pullman, Shadle Park at East Valley, West Valley at Clarkston, Othello at North Central, University at Cheney, Mt. Spokane at Central Valley, Mead vs. Lewis and Clark at Hart, all 3:30 p.m.

Track and field

College: NWC Combined Events in Parkland, Washington, 10 a.m.

Volleyball

College: NWAC: North Idaho at Big Bend, 5 p.m.

