UPDATED: Mon., May 3, 2021
Baseball
High-A West: Eugene at Spokane, 6:30 p.m.
High school: GSL: Othello at Rogers, North Central at Pullman, East Valley at Shadle Park, West Valley at Clarkston, University at Cheney, Mead at Gonzaga Prep, Central Valley vs. Lewis and Clark at Hart, Mt. Spokane at Ferris, all 4 p.m.
Basketball
College men: NWAC: CC Spokane at Wenatchee Valley, Big Bend at North Idaho, both 7:30 p.m.
College women: NWAC: CC Spokane at Wenatchee Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Hockey
WHL: Tri-City at Spokane, 6:10 p.m.
Soccer
High school boys: GSL: East Valley vs. North Central at Merkel, 3:30 p.m.; Othello at Rogers, Shadle Park at Clarkston, West Valley at Pullman, 4.
Softball
College: NWAC: North Idaho at Big Bend (DH), 1 p.m.
High school: GSL: Mt. Spokane at Ferris, Mead at Gonzaga Prep, University at Cheney, Central Valley vs. Lewis and Clark at Hart, all 4 p.m.
Tennis
High school boys: GSL: Pullman at Rogers, North Central at Othello, Clarkston at West Valley, East Valley at Shadle Park, Lewis and Clark at Mead, Central Valley at Mt. Spokane, Cheney at University, Ferris at Gonzaga Prep, all 3:30 p.m.
High school girls: GSL: Rogers at Pullman, Shadle Park at East Valley, West Valley at Clarkston, Othello at North Central, University at Cheney, Mt. Spokane at Central Valley, Mead vs. Lewis and Clark at Hart, all 3:30 p.m.
Track and field
College: NWC Combined Events in Parkland, Washington, 10 a.m.
Volleyball
College: NWAC: North Idaho at Big Bend, 5 p.m.
