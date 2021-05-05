Menu
Wed., May 5, 2021
Baseball
High-A West: Eugene at Spokane, 6:30 p.m. College: NWC: Lewis & Clark at Whitworth (DH), 2 p.m. NWAC: CC Spokane at Wenatchee Valley (DH), 1 p.m.
High school: GSL: Ferris at Mt. Spokane, Cheney at University, Lewis and Clark at Central Valley, Gonzaga Prep at Mead, all 4 p.m.
Basketball
College men: NWAC: CC Spokane at Yakima Valley, 7:30 p.m.
College women: NWAC: CC Spokane at Yakima Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Soccer
College men: NCAA Tournament in Cary, North Carolina: Washington vs. Missouri State, 9 a.m.
High school boys: GSL: Othello vs. Shadle Park at Merkel Field, 3:30 p.m.; North Central at Pullman, West Valley at Rogers, 4; Clarkston at East Valley, 7.
Softball
College: NWC Tournament in Newberg, Oregon: Whitworth vs. George Fox, noon. NWAC: CC Spokane at Wenatchee Valley (DH), North Idaho at Columbia Basin (DH), both 2 p.m.
High school: GSL: Ferris at Mt. Spokane, Cheney at University, Lewis and Clark at Central Valley, Gonzaga Prep at Mead, all 4 p.m.
Tennis
High school boys: GSL: University at Ferris, Mt. Spokane vs. Lewis and Clark at Hart Field, Mead at Cheney, Gonzaga Prep at Central Valley, Shadle Park at Pullman, Othello at East Valley, West Valley at North Central, all 3:30 p.m.; Rogers at Clarkston, 4.
High school girls: GSL: Ferris at University, Lewis and Clark at Mt. Spokane, Cheney at Mead, Central Valley at Gonzaga Prep, Clarkston at Rogers, Pullman at Shadle Park, East Valley at Othello, North Central at West Valley, all 3:30 p.m.
Track and field
High school: GSL: Cheney at Ferris, 2:30 p.m.; West Valley at East Valley, 2:45; Central Valley at Mead, 3; Rogers at North Central, Clarkston at Shadle Park, both 3:45; Lewis and Clark at Gonzaga Prep, 4; Mt. Spokane at University, 4:30.
Off-track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:35 a.m. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:40 a.m.
