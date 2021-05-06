Hospitalizations increase in Spokane County

The Spokane Regional Health District confirmed 103 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and three additional deaths from the virus.

There have been 618 deaths due to COVID-19 recorded in Spokane County residents during the pandemic.

There are 10 more people hospitalized in local hospitals than yesterday. There are 84 COVID-19 patients being treated at Spokane hospitals.

The Panhandle Health District confirmed 30 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and no additional deaths.

There are 21 Panhandle residents hospitalized with COVID-19.

Arielle Dreher's reporting for The Spokesman-Review is funded in part by Report for America and by members of the Spokane community. This story can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. For more information on this, please contact our newspaper’s managing editor.