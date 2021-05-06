The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
On the Air

UPDATED: Fri., May 7, 2021

Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

5:55 a.m.: Formula One: Practice ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Trucks: The LiftKits4Less.com 200 FS1

2:55 a.m. (Saturday): Formula One: Practice ESPNU

Baseball, college

5:30 p.m.: Texas at TCU ESPNU

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Washington at NY Yankees MLB

5 p.m.: Seattle at Texas Root

7 p.m.: LA Dodgers at LA Angels MLB

Basketball, NBA

4:45 p.m.: Boston at Chicago ESPN

7:05 p.m.: Denver at Utah ESPN

Beach volleyball, college women

7 a.m.: TCU at UCLA ESPNU

9 a.m.: Cal Poly vs. USC ESPNU

10 a.m.: Stanford vs. Florida State ESPNU

Curling, women

8 a.m.: World Championship NBC Sports

Football, spring league

6:30 a.m.: TSL: Sea Lions vs. Blues FS1

Golf

8 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: Regions Tradition Golf

11 a.m.: PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship Golf

8:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Honda LPGA Thailand Golf

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Philadelphia at Washington NHL

Soccer, men

11:55 p.m.: EPL: Newcastle United at Leicester NBC Sports

Softball, college

3:30 p.m.: Auburn at LSU ESPNU

4 p.m.: Arizona at Oregon ESPN2

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Baseball, college

5:45 p.m.: UCLA at Washington State 920-AM

Baseball, MLB

4 p.m.: Seattle at Texas 700-AM

Baseball, High-A West

6:30 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 103.5-FM

Hockey, WHL

7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 101.1-FM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

5:55 a.m.: Formula One: Qualifying ESPN2

10 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity: Steakhouse Elite 200 FS1

Baseball, college

9 a.m.: Mississippi at Texas A&M ESPNU

Noon: Texas at TCU ESPNU

7 p.m.: UC Irvine at UC Santa Barbara ESPNU

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Washington at NY Yankees or Minnesota at Detroit MLB

1 p.m.: LA Dodgers at LA Angels or San Diego at San Francisco MLB

1 p.m.: San Diego at San Francisco FS1

4 p.m.: Philadelphia at Atlanta FS1

4 p.m.: Seattle at Texas Root

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: Washington at Indiana NBA

7 p.m.: Brooklyn at Denver NBA

Fishing

5 a.m.: Bassmaster: 2021 Whataburger Bassmaster Elite FS1

Football, college, FCS semifinals

8 a.m.: Delaware at South Dakota State ESPN

11:30 a.m.: James Madison at Sam Houston State ABC

Football, spring league

Noon: TSL: Generals vs. Jousters Fox 28

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship Golf

Noon: PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship CBS

Noon: PGA Tour Champions: Regions Tradition Golf

8:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Honda LPGA Thailand Golf

Hockey, NHL

Noon: TBA NBC

4 p.m.: Montreal at Toronto NHL

7 p.m.: Vancouver at Edmonton NHL

MMA

5 p.m.: UFC Fight Night ESPN

Soccer, men

4:30 a.m.: EPL: Tottenham at Leeds United NBC Sports

6 a.m.: Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at Borussia Dortmund ESPN

7 a.m.: EPL: Crystal Palace at Sheffield United NBC Sports

9:30 a.m.: EPL: Chelsea at Manchester City NBC

3 p.m.: MLS: NY City FC at Orlando City FC ESPN

5 p.m.: MLS: LA FC at LA Galaxy Fox 28

Soccer, women

10 a.m.: NWSL Challenge Cup CBS

Softball, college

3 p.m.: Oklahoma at Oklahoma St. ESPNU

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

1:45 p.m.: UCLA at Washington St. 920-AM

Baseball, High-A West

6:30 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

3 p.m.: Seattle at Texas 700-AM

Hockey, WHL

5 p.m.: Spokane at Portland 101.1-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

5:55 a.m.: Formula One: Spanish Grand Prix ESPN

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Goodyear 400 FS1

Baseball, college

11 a.m.: Mississippi at Texas A&M ESPNU

Baseball, MLB

11:30 a.m.: Seattle at Texas Root

4 p.m.: Philadelphia at Atlanta ESPN

8 p.m.: Texas at San Francisco or Miami at Arizona MLB

Basketball, NBA

10:15 a.m.: Miami at Boston ESPN

12:30 p.m.: NY Knicks at LA Clippers ESPN

4 p.m.: New Orleans at Charlotte NBA

7 p.m.: Phoenix at LA Lakers NBA

Curling, women

Noon: World Championship NBC Sports

Fishing

5 a.m.: Bassmaster: 2021 Whataburger Bassmaster Elite FS1

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship Golf

Noon: PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship CBS

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Dallas at Chicago NHL

Hockey, WHL

5 p.m.: Spokane at Seattle SWX

Rugby

6 a.m.: Premiership: Bristol at Bath NBC Sports

5 p.m.: MLR: San Diego at Seattle ROOT

Soccer, men

8:30 a.m.: EPL: Everton at West Ham United NBC Sports

10 a.m.: MLS: Atlanta United at Inter Miami CF ABC

11 a.m.: EPL: West Bromwich Albion at Arsenal NBC

Noon: MLS: Seattle at Portland ABC

4:30 p.m.: MLS: Austin FC at Sporting KC FS1

Softball, college

9 a.m.: Oklahoma at Oklahoma St. ESPNU

Track and field

1:30 p.m.: USATF: The Mt. SAC Relays NBC

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

11:45 a.m.: UCLA at Washington State 920-AM

Baseball, High A-West

5 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

9:30 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM

10:30 a.m.: Seattle at Texas 700-AM

Hockey, WHL

5 p.m.: Spokane at Seattle 101.1-FM

Events subject to change

