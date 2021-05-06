On the Air
UPDATED: Fri., May 7, 2021
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
5:55 a.m.: Formula One: Practice ESPNU
4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Trucks: The LiftKits4Less.com 200 FS1
2:55 a.m. (Saturday): Formula One: Practice ESPNU
Baseball, college
5:30 p.m.: Texas at TCU ESPNU
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Washington at NY Yankees MLB
5 p.m.: Seattle at Texas Root
7 p.m.: LA Dodgers at LA Angels MLB
Basketball, NBA
4:45 p.m.: Boston at Chicago ESPN
7:05 p.m.: Denver at Utah ESPN
Beach volleyball, college women
7 a.m.: TCU at UCLA ESPNU
9 a.m.: Cal Poly vs. USC ESPNU
10 a.m.: Stanford vs. Florida State ESPNU
Curling, women
8 a.m.: World Championship NBC Sports
Football, spring league
6:30 a.m.: TSL: Sea Lions vs. Blues FS1
Golf
8 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: Regions Tradition Golf
11 a.m.: PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship Golf
8:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Honda LPGA Thailand Golf
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Philadelphia at Washington NHL
Soccer, men
11:55 p.m.: EPL: Newcastle United at Leicester NBC Sports
Softball, college
3:30 p.m.: Auburn at LSU ESPNU
4 p.m.: Arizona at Oregon ESPN2
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, college
5:45 p.m.: UCLA at Washington State 920-AM
Baseball, MLB
4 p.m.: Seattle at Texas 700-AM
Baseball, High-A West
6:30 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 103.5-FM
Hockey, WHL
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 101.1-FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
5:55 a.m.: Formula One: Qualifying ESPN2
10 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity: Steakhouse Elite 200 FS1
Baseball, college
9 a.m.: Mississippi at Texas A&M ESPNU
Noon: Texas at TCU ESPNU
7 p.m.: UC Irvine at UC Santa Barbara ESPNU
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Washington at NY Yankees or Minnesota at Detroit MLB
1 p.m.: LA Dodgers at LA Angels or San Diego at San Francisco MLB
1 p.m.: San Diego at San Francisco FS1
4 p.m.: Philadelphia at Atlanta FS1
4 p.m.: Seattle at Texas Root
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: Washington at Indiana NBA
7 p.m.: Brooklyn at Denver NBA
Fishing
5 a.m.: Bassmaster: 2021 Whataburger Bassmaster Elite FS1
Football, college, FCS semifinals
8 a.m.: Delaware at South Dakota State ESPN
11:30 a.m.: James Madison at Sam Houston State ABC
Football, spring league
Noon: TSL: Generals vs. Jousters Fox 28
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship CBS
Noon: PGA Tour Champions: Regions Tradition Golf
8:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Honda LPGA Thailand Golf
Hockey, NHL
Noon: TBA NBC
4 p.m.: Montreal at Toronto NHL
7 p.m.: Vancouver at Edmonton NHL
MMA
5 p.m.: UFC Fight Night ESPN
Soccer, men
4:30 a.m.: EPL: Tottenham at Leeds United NBC Sports
6 a.m.: Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at Borussia Dortmund ESPN
7 a.m.: EPL: Crystal Palace at Sheffield United NBC Sports
9:30 a.m.: EPL: Chelsea at Manchester City NBC
3 p.m.: MLS: NY City FC at Orlando City FC ESPN
5 p.m.: MLS: LA FC at LA Galaxy Fox 28
Soccer, women
10 a.m.: NWSL Challenge Cup CBS
Softball, college
3 p.m.: Oklahoma at Oklahoma St. ESPNU
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
1:45 p.m.: UCLA at Washington St. 920-AM
Baseball, High-A West
6:30 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 103.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
3 p.m.: Seattle at Texas 700-AM
Hockey, WHL
5 p.m.: Spokane at Portland 101.1-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
5:55 a.m.: Formula One: Spanish Grand Prix ESPN
12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Goodyear 400 FS1
Baseball, college
11 a.m.: Mississippi at Texas A&M ESPNU
Baseball, MLB
11:30 a.m.: Seattle at Texas Root
4 p.m.: Philadelphia at Atlanta ESPN
8 p.m.: Texas at San Francisco or Miami at Arizona MLB
Basketball, NBA
10:15 a.m.: Miami at Boston ESPN
12:30 p.m.: NY Knicks at LA Clippers ESPN
4 p.m.: New Orleans at Charlotte NBA
7 p.m.: Phoenix at LA Lakers NBA
Curling, women
Noon: World Championship NBC Sports
Fishing
5 a.m.: Bassmaster: 2021 Whataburger Bassmaster Elite FS1
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship CBS
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Dallas at Chicago NHL
Hockey, WHL
5 p.m.: Spokane at Seattle SWX
Rugby
6 a.m.: Premiership: Bristol at Bath NBC Sports
5 p.m.: MLR: San Diego at Seattle ROOT
Soccer, men
8:30 a.m.: EPL: Everton at West Ham United NBC Sports
10 a.m.: MLS: Atlanta United at Inter Miami CF ABC
11 a.m.: EPL: West Bromwich Albion at Arsenal NBC
Noon: MLS: Seattle at Portland ABC
4:30 p.m.: MLS: Austin FC at Sporting KC FS1
Softball, college
9 a.m.: Oklahoma at Oklahoma St. ESPNU
Track and field
1:30 p.m.: USATF: The Mt. SAC Relays NBC
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
11:45 a.m.: UCLA at Washington State 920-AM
Baseball, High A-West
5 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 103.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
9:30 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM
10:30 a.m.: Seattle at Texas 700-AM
Hockey, WHL
5 p.m.: Spokane at Seattle 101.1-FM
Events subject to change
