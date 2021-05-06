This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Tribune News Service (TNS)

Bestsellers

From Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “Sooley: A Novel,” John Grisham (Doubleday)

2. “Finding Ashley,” Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

3. “A Gambling Man,” David Baldacci (Grand Central)

4. “The Four Winds,” Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

5. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig (Viking)

6. “Ocean Prey,” John Sandford (Putnam)

7. “Star Wars: Thrawn Ascendancy (Book II: Greater Good),” Timothy Zahn (Del Rey)

8. “A Distant Shore: A Novel,” Karen Kingsbury (Atria)

9. “Whereabouts,” Jhumpa Lahiri (Knopf)

10. “The Invisible Life of Addie Larue,” V.E. Schwab (Tor)

Nonfiction

1. “What Happened to You? Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing,” Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron/Oprah)

2. “The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country,” Amanda Gorman (Viking)

3. “You Are Your Best Thing: Vulnerability, Shame Resilience, and the Black Experience,” Tarana Burke and Brene Brown (Random House)

4. “World Travel: An Irreverent Guide,” Anthony Bourdain and Laurie Woolever (Ecco)

5. “The Bomber Mafia,” Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

6. “The Women of the Bible Speak: The Wisdom of 16 Women and Their Lessons for Today,” Shannon Bream (Broadside)

7. “How Y’all Doing? Misadventures and Mischief from a Life Well Lived,” Leslie Jordan (Morrow)

8. “The Truth About COVID-19: Exposing The Great Reset, Lockdowns, Vaccine Passports, and the New Normal,” Joseph Mercola and Ronnie Cummins (Chelsea Green)

9. “Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants,” George W. Bush (Crown)

10. “Don’t Drop the Mic: The Power of Your Words Can Change the World,” T. D. Jakes (Faith Words)