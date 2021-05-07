Menu
UPDATED: Fri., May 7, 2021
Baseball
High-A West: Eugene at Spokane, 6:30 p.m.
College: Pac-12: Washington at Oregon, 2 p.m.; UCLA at Washington State, 2:05.
High school: GSL: Shadle Park at Othello, Clarkston at Pullman, Rogers at North Central, all doubleheaders at noon.
Hockey
WHL: Spokane at Portland, 5 p.m.
Soccer
College men: NWAC: CC Spokane at Columbia Basin, 2:15 p.m.
College women: NWAC: Walla Walla at North Idaho, noon; CC Spokane at Columbia Basin, 1 p.m.
Softball
College: Pac-12: Utah at Washington (DH), 1 p.m. NWC Tournament in Newberg, Oregon: Whitworth vs. Linfield, noon.
Tennis
College women: NWC Tournament in McMinnville, Oregon: Whitworth vs. Linfield, 3 p.m. .
Off-track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:40 a.m. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:35 a.m.
