UPDATED: Fri., May 7, 2021

Baseball

High-A West: Eugene at Spokane, 6:30 p.m.

College: Pac-12: Washington at Oregon, 2 p.m.; UCLA at Washington State, 2:05.

High school: GSL: Shadle Park at Othello, Clarkston at Pullman, Rogers at North Central, all doubleheaders at noon.

Hockey

WHL: Spokane at Portland, 5 p.m.

Soccer

College men: NWAC: CC Spokane at Columbia Basin, 2:15 p.m.

College women: NWAC: Walla Walla at North Idaho, noon; CC Spokane at Columbia Basin, 1 p.m.

Softball

College: Pac-12: Utah at Washington (DH), 1 p.m. NWC Tournament in Newberg, Oregon: Whitworth vs. Linfield, noon.

Tennis

College women: NWC Tournament in McMinnville, Oregon: Whitworth vs. Linfield, 3 p.m. .

Off-track betting

Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:40 a.m. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:35 a.m.

