Sports >  High school sports

Prep notebook: Lakeland volleyball’s Katy Ryan honored; U-Hi softball’s Jon Schuh to retire

UPDATED: Fri., May 7, 2021

University High softball coach Jon Schuh is intent on the game against Ferris Monday, Mar. 20, 2017, even though University dominated the Saxons. Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW (JESSE TINSLEY)
By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Lakeland senior outside hitter Katy Ryan was named 2020-21 Gatorade Idaho volleyball player of the year, announced by the company on Thursday.

Ryan is the first volleyball player from Lakeland to receive the honor. She has signed to play at Washington State in the fall.

The award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.

The 6-foot-5 Ryan led the Hawks to a 13-6 record and the Class 4A state championship in the fall – the program’s first state title.

Schuh retires

Longtime University softball coach Jon Schuh is retiring after a 23-plus year career, announced by U-Hi athletic director Brendon Deyarmin on Friday.

Schuh guided the Titans to a state title in 2003 and won numerous Greater Spokane League and District 8 titles. U-Hi finished the regular season on Friday with a record of 5-6. The East Region culminating event starts Monday.

Matt Connor will coach the Titans in slowpitch during “Season 3.” Schuh will be an assistant coach.

Season 3 starts May 18

The GSL “Season 3,” which consists of traditional winter sports basketball, wrestling and gymnastics, will begin May 18 after the GSL ADs finalized schedules in a league meeting on Wednesday.

The seasons run through June 19, the Saturday before school lets out for the Spokane Public Schools district.

