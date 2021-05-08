Dear Annie 5/8

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Annie: I’m a 34-year-old man with a superb wife. We’ve been married eight years, and things are great between us. The problem is my mother-in-law. I’m sleeping with her.

She is an incredibly attractive woman and still in her prime. She and my wife look like sisters. But my mother-in-law knows a thing or two more than her daughter in the bedroom.

This affair has been going on for four years. It’s getting hard to not want to be with her all the time, instead of just a couple days a week.

If this should come out, it will wreck two families, and I don’t want that. But I think I’m falling or have already fallen for her. Plus, the sex is incredible. Any suggestions? – My Own Mrs. Robinson

Dear MOMR: Get yourself together, man. This isn’t advice I should have to give, but please: Stop sleeping with your mother-in-law. Come clean to your wife. And be prepared to pack your bags. As much as I try to encourage married couples to work through thick and thin, honestly, I can’t see how someone could come back from this. Your wife deserves to be in a loving, respectful relationships – and not stuck in whatever kind of sick game this i.

Dear Annie: I’ve started working out at the gym again recently, and there is a really cute man who works out the same time as me who has captured my attention. I am so attracted to him. I know he likes me, too, but I don’t know if he is shy like me and looking for love, or just looking for a piece. I’m confused because he was sending his daughter over to bump into me, but he never approached me when he had a couple chances. I am a loud person in general but a very shy woman when it comes to things like this. I don’t know what to do. Should I leave a note on his truck? – Crushing

Dear Crushing: Flex your confidence and ask this man for a date. The worst that can happen? He says no, things are a little awkward at the gym for a few days, and then you’ll both move on, with your having gained some practice making a move. But from the sound of it, he won’t say no.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.