Prep roundup: Luther Allen helps North Central sweep Rogers in GSL baseball

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington.

Baseball

North Central 13, Rogers 9 (Game 1): Luther Allen drove in four and scored four times and the Indians (4-6) defeated the visiting Pirates (0-11) in a GSL 2A game on Saturday. Brady Gies had two hits and three RBIs, and Aiden Stewart struck out nine in five innings.

North Central 9, Rogers 7 (Game 2): Luther Allen struck out nine over five innings went 2 for 3 with a run and the Indians (4-7) defeated the visiting Pirates (1-10) in a GSL 2A game on Saturday. Spencer Mahn went 4 for 5 and scored two runs and Karsen Kendall drove in a pair on two hits for NC.

Othello 3, Shadle Park 1 (Game 1): Jonathan Gomez allowed one run on five hits and a walk and struck out ten over nine innings and the Huskies (6-4) beat the visiting Highlanders (8-2) in the first game of a GSL 2A doubleheader on Saturday. Isaiah Alegria homered and drove in two for Othello. Johnny Hernandez homered for Shadle Park.

Shadle Park 5, Othello 4 (Game 2): Dylan Kakuda hit a three-run home run to lift the Highlanders (9-2) over the Huskies (6-5) in the second game of a GSL 2A doubleheader on Saturday. Nathan Garza went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and Jonathan Gomez scores twice for Othello.

Pullman 11, Clarkston 0 (Game 1): Hyatt Utzman struck out four over four no-hit innings and the Greyhounds (10-0) beat the visiting Bantams (2-7) in a GSL 2A game on Saturday. Marcus Hilliard tripled and drove in three and Colin Dreewes had two RBIs and two runs for the Greyhounds.

Pullman 10, Clarkston 0 (Game 2): Tanner Richartz homered and had three RBIs and the visiting Greyhounds (11-0) beat the Bantams (2-8) in a GSL 2A game on Saturday. Hyatt Utzman went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs while Carson Coulter allowed three hits and no walks with four strikeouts over four innings for the Greyhounds.

Freeman 2, Colville 0 (Game 1): Tyler Balkenbush went 2 for 3 with a two-run home run and the Scotties (6-2) beat the visiting Indians (2-3) in a Northeast A League game on Saturday. Boen Phelps and Bodie Ramsey combined for a five hit shutout for the Scotties.

Colville 4, Freeman 3 (Game 2): Riley Bunnell went 2 for 4 with a three-run home run and the Indians (3-3) beat the visiting Scotties (6-3) in a Northeast A game on Saturday. Kris Nussbaum threw a complete game with 12 strikeouts for the Indians.

Deer Park 9, Lakeside (WA) 4 (Game 1): Carson Colville struck out nine, Kylen Krepcik went 2 for 4 with two doubles and the visiting Stags (7-1) beat the Eagles (3-2) in the first game of Northeast A League doubleheader on Saturday.

Deer Park 19, Lakeside (WA) 0 (Game 2): Cole Krepcik and two relievers combined on a two-hitter and the Stags (8-1) shut out the visiting Eagles (3-3) in the second game of a Northeast A League doubleheader on Saturday.

Medical Lake 19, Newport 1: Jalijah Meacham drove in four runs on two hits, and scored twice and the visiting Cardinals (5-3) defeated the Grizzlies (0-7) in a Northeast 1A League game on Saturday. Corbin Roberts also drove in four runs on two hits and Kaleb Gain scored three and drove in three on two hits.

Colfax 19-13, Liberty 5-1: Mason Gilchrist homered in the second game and the visiting Bulldogs (9-3) swept the Lancers (0-2) in a Northeast 2B doubleheader on Saturday.

Asotin 12-4, Reardan 7-2: Gavin Ells had four hits, scored three times and drove in two in the first game and the visiting Panthers (6-5) swept the Indians (4-9) in a Northeast 2B doubleheader on Saturday.

Lakeland 15, Timberlake 10: Sam Pembertson went 2 for 3, scored twice and had two RBIs and the Hawks (3-21) defeated the visiting Tigers (10-9) in a nonleague game on Saturday. Payden Wysong drove in three for Lakeland. Cadin Robinett scored twice and had one RBI for Timberlake.

Fastpitch softball

Lakeside 16, Medical Lake 1 (Game 1): McKenzie Nine went 4 for 4 and the Eagles (7-4) beat the Cardinals (0-6) in the first game of a Northeast A League doubleheader on Saturday.

Lakeside (WA) 17, Medical Lake 0 (Game 2): McKenzie Nine homered and doubled and the Eagles (8-4) shut out the Cardinals (0-7) in the second game of a Northeast A League doubleheader on Saturday. Katie Sturm tossed a two-hitter for Lakeside.

Freeman 15, Newport 0 (Game 1): Abbie Amend struck out seven in a one-hitter, homered and drove in three and the Scotties (8-2-1) defeated the Grizzlies (2-9) in the first game of Northeast A League doubleheader on Saturday.

Freeman 25, Newport 0 (Game 2): Jenna Sharp and Jenny Sharp combined for 10 RBIs, nine hits and six doubles and the visiting Scotties (9-2-1) shut out the Grizzlies (2-10) in the second game of a Northeast A League doubleheader on Saturday. Abbie Amend and McKenna Cottrell drove in three runs apiece for Freeman while Amend tossed a one-hitter.

Track and field

Cheney boys 76, Ferris 69: Ryan Rieckmann won the 100 (11.36), 200 (22.86) and javelin (169-05) and the Blackhawks beat the Saxons on Saturday. Ferris’ Cole Omlin won the high jump (21-10), long jump (21-10), triple jump (47-02) and shot put (42-09.50).

Ferris girls 80, Cheney 70: Annalise Toillion won the 800 (2:28.91) and the 1,600 (5:43.51) and the Saxons topped the Blackhawks on Saturday. Ferris’ Bailey Warnica won both hurdles (17.64, 49.91) and the triple jump (33-03.50). Cheney’s Jaela Thornburg won the 200 (28.18) and the 400 (1:02.98).

Lewis and Clark boys 76, Gonzaga Prep 69

Lewis and Clark girls 96, Gonzaga Prep 54