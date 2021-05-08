The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Luther Allen helps North Central sweep Rogers in GSL baseball

UPDATED: Sun., May 9, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington. 

Baseball

North Central 13, Rogers 9 (Game 1): Luther Allen drove in four and scored four times and the Indians (4-6) defeated the visiting Pirates (0-11) in a GSL 2A game on Saturday. Brady Gies had two hits and three RBIs, and Aiden Stewart struck out nine in five innings.

North Central 9, Rogers 7 (Game 2): Luther Allen struck out nine over five innings went 2 for 3 with a run and the Indians (4-7) defeated the visiting Pirates (1-10) in a GSL 2A game on Saturday. Spencer Mahn went 4 for 5 and scored two runs and Karsen Kendall drove in a pair on two hits for NC.

Othello 3, Shadle Park 1 (Game 1): Jonathan Gomez allowed one run on five hits and a walk and struck out ten over nine innings and the Huskies (6-4) beat the visiting Highlanders (8-2) in the first game of a GSL 2A doubleheader on Saturday. Isaiah Alegria homered and drove in two for Othello. Johnny Hernandez homered for Shadle Park.

Shadle Park 5, Othello 4 (Game 2): Dylan Kakuda hit a three-run home run to lift the Highlanders (9-2) over the Huskies (6-5) in the second game of a GSL 2A doubleheader on Saturday. Nathan Garza went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and Jonathan Gomez scores twice for Othello.

Pullman 11, Clarkston 0 (Game 1): Hyatt Utzman struck out four over four no-hit innings and the Greyhounds (10-0) beat the visiting Bantams (2-7) in a GSL 2A game on Saturday. Marcus Hilliard tripled and drove in three and Colin Dreewes had two RBIs and two runs for the Greyhounds.

Pullman 10, Clarkston 0 (Game 2): Tanner Richartz homered and had three RBIs and the visiting Greyhounds (11-0) beat the Bantams (2-8) in a GSL 2A game on Saturday. Hyatt Utzman went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs while Carson Coulter allowed three hits and no walks with four strikeouts over four innings for the Greyhounds.

Freeman 2, Colville 0 (Game 1): Tyler Balkenbush went 2 for 3 with a two-run home run and the Scotties (6-2) beat the visiting Indians (2-3) in a Northeast A League game on Saturday. Boen Phelps and Bodie Ramsey combined for a five hit shutout for the Scotties.

Colville 4, Freeman 3 (Game 2): Riley Bunnell went 2 for 4 with a three-run home run and the Indians (3-3) beat the visiting Scotties (6-3) in a Northeast A game on Saturday. Kris Nussbaum threw a complete game with 12 strikeouts for the Indians.

Deer Park 9, Lakeside (WA) 4 (Game 1): Carson Colville struck out nine, Kylen Krepcik went 2 for 4 with two doubles and the visiting Stags (7-1) beat the Eagles (3-2) in the first game of Northeast A League doubleheader on Saturday. 

Deer Park 19, Lakeside (WA) 0 (Game 2): Cole Krepcik and two relievers combined on a two-hitter and the Stags (8-1) shut out the visiting Eagles (3-3) in the second game of a Northeast A League doubleheader on Saturday.

Medical Lake 19, Newport 1: Jalijah Meacham drove in four runs on two hits, and scored twice and the visiting Cardinals (5-3) defeated the Grizzlies (0-7) in a Northeast 1A League game on Saturday. Corbin Roberts also drove in four runs on two hits and Kaleb Gain scored three and drove in three on two hits.

Colfax 19-13, Liberty 5-1: Mason Gilchrist homered in the second game and the visiting Bulldogs (9-3) swept the Lancers (0-2) in a Northeast 2B doubleheader on Saturday.

Asotin 12-4, Reardan 7-2: Gavin Ells had four hits, scored three times and drove in two in the first game and the visiting Panthers (6-5) swept the Indians (4-9) in a Northeast 2B doubleheader on Saturday.

Lakeland 15, Timberlake 10: Sam Pembertson went 2 for 3, scored twice and had two RBIs and the Hawks (3-21) defeated the visiting Tigers (10-9) in a nonleague game on Saturday. Payden Wysong drove in three for Lakeland. Cadin Robinett scored twice and had one RBI for Timberlake.

Fastpitch softball

Lakeside 16, Medical Lake 1 (Game 1): McKenzie Nine went 4 for 4 and the Eagles (7-4) beat the Cardinals (0-6) in the first game of a Northeast A League doubleheader on Saturday.

Lakeside (WA) 17, Medical Lake 0 (Game 2): McKenzie Nine homered and doubled and the Eagles (8-4) shut out the Cardinals (0-7) in the second game of a Northeast A League doubleheader on Saturday. Katie Sturm tossed a two-hitter for Lakeside.

Freeman 15, Newport 0 (Game 1): Abbie Amend struck out seven in a one-hitter, homered and drove in three and the Scotties (8-2-1) defeated the Grizzlies (2-9) in the first game of Northeast A League doubleheader on Saturday.

Freeman 25, Newport 0 (Game 2): Jenna Sharp and Jenny Sharp combined for 10 RBIs, nine hits and six doubles and the visiting Scotties (9-2-1) shut out the Grizzlies (2-10) in the second game of a Northeast A League doubleheader on Saturday. Abbie Amend and McKenna Cottrell drove in three runs apiece for Freeman while Amend tossed a one-hitter.

Track and field

Cheney boys 76, Ferris 69: Ryan Rieckmann won the 100 (11.36), 200 (22.86) and javelin (169-05) and the Blackhawks beat the Saxons on Saturday. Ferris’ Cole Omlin won the high jump (21-10), long jump (21-10), triple jump (47-02) and shot put (42-09.50). 

Ferris girls 80, Cheney 70: Annalise Toillion won the 800 (2:28.91) and the 1,600 (5:43.51) and the Saxons topped the Blackhawks on Saturday. Ferris’ Bailey Warnica won both hurdles (17.64, 49.91) and the triple jump (33-03.50). Cheney’s Jaela Thornburg won the 200 (28.18) and the 400 (1:02.98).

Lewis and Clark boys 76, Gonzaga Prep 69

Lewis and Clark girls 96, Gonzaga Prep 54

