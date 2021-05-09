Corrections May 10, 2021
UPDATED: Sun., May 9, 2021
Dr. Kimberly Zien Huynh graduated Thursday
Kimberly Zien Huynh graduated from the Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine at WSU Spokane on Thursday. A story and photo caption that ran on page 1 of Friday’s newspaper misspelled Huynh’s last name due to a reporter’s error.
