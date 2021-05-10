On the Air
UPDATED: Mon., May 10, 2021
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, college
5 p.m.: Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma . .. ESPN2
Baseball, MLB
12:30 p.m.: Texas at San Francisco . .. MLB
4 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay . .. ESPN
7 p.m.: Miami at Arizona .. . MLB
7 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Dodgers .. . ROOT
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Miami at Boston … TNT
7 p.m.: N.Y. Knicks at L.A. Lakers .. . TNT
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Boston at Washington … NHL
Soccer, men
9:55 a.m.: Premier League: Leicester City at Manchester United .. . NBC Sports
12:10 p.m.: Premier League: Crystal Palace at Southampton .. .
NBC Sports
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant .. . 700 AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob .. . 700 AM
Baseball, High-A West
7:05 p.m.: Spokane vs. Vancouver .. . 103.5 FM
Baseball, MLB
6 p.m.: Seattle at LA Dodgers .. . 700 AM
Events subject to change
