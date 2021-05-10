The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

UPDATED: Mon., May 10, 2021

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, college

5 p.m.: Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma . .. ESPN2

Baseball, MLB

12:30 p.m.: Texas at San Francisco . .. MLB

4 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay . .. ESPN

7 p.m.: Miami at Arizona .. . MLB

7 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Dodgers .. . ROOT

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Miami at Boston … TNT

7 p.m.: N.Y. Knicks at L.A. Lakers .. . TNT

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Boston at Washington … NHL

Soccer, men

9:55 a.m.: Premier League: Leicester City at Manchester United .. . NBC Sports

12:10 p.m.: Premier League: Crystal Palace at Southampton .. .

NBC Sports

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant .. . 700 AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob .. . 700 AM

Baseball, High-A West

7:05 p.m.: Spokane vs. Vancouver .. . 103.5 FM

Baseball, MLB

6 p.m.: Seattle at LA Dodgers .. . 700 AM

Events subject to change

