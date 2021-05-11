Immaculate Heart isolation center will close
UPDATED: Tue., May 11, 2021
Wrong isolation center mentioned
The Spokane Regional Health District will close the COVID-19 isolation center at Immaculate Heart Retreat Center, which is located southeast of the city of Spokane, to help save money as the number of COVID-19 cases declines. A headline on the cover of Tuesday’s Northwest section listed the wrong isolation facility and location.
