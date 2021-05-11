The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

9 a.m.: Baltimore at N.Y. Mets OR Chi. Cubs at Cleveland MLB

Noon: San Diego at Colorado MLB

5 p.m.: Minnesota at Chi. White Sox OR L.A. Angels at Houston MLB

7 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Dodgers Root

Basketball, NBA

4:15 p.m.: Washington at Atlanta ESPN

6:35 p.m.: Portland at Utah ESPN

Football, NFL

5 p.m.: 2021 NFL schedule release ESPN2

Golf

5:30 a.m.: EPGA Tour: Betfred British Masters Golf

Hockey, NHL

2 p.m.: Edmonton at Montreal NHL

6 p.m.: Minnesota at St. Louis NBC Sports

Soccer, men

11:30 a.m.: Serie A: Juventus at Sassuolo ESPN2

12:10 p.m.: EPL: Arsenal at Chelsea NBC Sports

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Baseball, High-A West

7:05 p.m.: Spokane vs. Vancouver 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

6 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Dodgers 700-AM

Events subject to change

