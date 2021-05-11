On the Air
Tue., May 11, 2021
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
9 a.m.: Baltimore at N.Y. Mets OR Chi. Cubs at Cleveland MLB
Noon: San Diego at Colorado MLB
5 p.m.: Minnesota at Chi. White Sox OR L.A. Angels at Houston MLB
7 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Dodgers Root
Basketball, NBA
4:15 p.m.: Washington at Atlanta ESPN
6:35 p.m.: Portland at Utah ESPN
Football, NFL
5 p.m.: 2021 NFL schedule release ESPN2
Golf
5:30 a.m.: EPGA Tour: Betfred British Masters Golf
Hockey, NHL
2 p.m.: Edmonton at Montreal NHL
6 p.m.: Minnesota at St. Louis NBC Sports
Soccer, men
11:30 a.m.: Serie A: Juventus at Sassuolo ESPN2
12:10 p.m.: EPL: Arsenal at Chelsea NBC Sports
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, High-A West
7:05 p.m.: Spokane vs. Vancouver 103.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
6 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Dodgers 700-AM
Events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.