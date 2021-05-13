Education notebook: Chase Youth Awards announced

By Emily Connery The Spokesman-Review

The Chase Youth Award winners were announced via Facebook Live on May 4.

The honorees are:

• Arts and Creativity: Annabelle Sawatzki, home-school;

• Rachael Hockett of Sacajawea Middle School and Tayla Tollefson of Ferris High School;

• Community Service: Keili Ornelas of Medical Lake Elementary School, Girl Scout Troop 2537, Carter Olson of Sacajawea Middle School, Ansel LaPier of Central Valley High School and Girl Scout Troop 1930;

• Compassion: Kayolynne Hitt of Opportunity Elementary School, Ava Dubinsky of Mountainside Middle School, Sophie Grove of Lewis and Clark High School and Madelyn Hoffschneider and Sabina Cheban of North Central High School;

• Cultural Awareness: Grant Kindness Club, Rosie Zhou of Ferris High School and Ferris Japanese Club;

• Innovation: Dylan Stoltz of Hallett Elementary and Rebekah Martin of Innovation High School;

• Leadership: Kameron Moore of Bemiss Elementary, Mullan Road Safety Patrol, Melody Barker of Sacajawea Middle School, Ivy Pete of North Central High School and the Mt. Spokane High School Student Action Team;

• Personal Achievement: Tracy Akem of Sacajawea Middle School and Alexander Popescu of North Central High School;

• Social Advocacy: Kiley Mitchell-Gregg of Sheridan Elementary and Suhang Liu of Ferris High School;

• Judges Choice: Milani Ornelas of Medical Lake High School;

• Youth Commissioners Choice: Velerie-Rose Dancel of Medical Lake High School;

• Jim Chase Adult Award: Rogers High School Nutrition Services Team.

Greenacres principal post focus of forum

Greenacres Middle School is hosting a virtual community forum for the hiring of a new principal on Thursday at 5:15 p.m. Parents, staff and community members are invited to meet candidates, ask questions and provide feedback. To attend, visit cvsd.org/apps/events.

Kindergarten sign-up is open

Deer Park Elementary kindergarten registration for the 2021-22 school year is now open. Children must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 31. Proof of immunizations and a legal birth certificate are required for registration. Forms are available for pick-up at Deer Park Elementary, Monday through Friday, 7:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m. For more information, call (509) 464-5606 or visit dpsd.org.

NW Christian seeks teachers for K-fifth

Northwest Christian Schools is accepting applications for K-5 teachers for both the Colbert and Cedar campuses. A final round of interviews will be held in May, so interested applicants are asked to apply as soon as possible. Send a cover letter, resume and application form to cginder@nwcs.org. Forms available at nwcs.org/employment. For more information, call (509) 238-4005.