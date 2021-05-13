On the Air
Thu., May 13, 2021
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing, IndyCar
3 p.m.: Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway NBC Sports
Baseball, college
Noon: Missouri State at Illinois State ESPNU
Baseball, MLB
7 p.m.: Cleveland at Mariners Root
Basketball, NBA
6:30 p.m.: New Orleans at Golden State ESPN
Golf
5:30 a.m.: EPGA Tour: Betfred British Masters Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Classic Golf
12:30 p.m.: PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson Golf
Hockey, NHL
5 p.m.: Toronto at Winnipeg NHL
Horse racing
9:30 a.m.: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races FS1
2 p.m.: The Preakness Black Eyed Susan NBC Sports
Soccer, college men
3 p.m.: NCAA: Marshall at North Carolina, Semifinal ESPNU
5:30 p.m.: NCAA: Indiana at Pittsburgh, Semifinal ESPNU
Softball, college
9 a.m.: Oklahoma State vs. Texas… ESPNU
4:30 p.m.: Washington at Stanford Pac-12
7 p.m.: Washington at Stanford Pac-12
7:30 p.m.: UCLA at Arizona ESPNU
Swimming
4:30 p.m.: TYR: Pro Swim Series NBC Sports
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, college
5:45 p.m.: Washington State at USC 920-AM
Baseball, High-A West
7:05 p.m.: Spokane vs. Vancouver 103.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
6 p.m.: Cleveland at Seattle 700-AM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity: Drydene 200 FS1
11:30 a.m.: IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix NBC Sports
4 p.m.: NHRA: Qualifying FS1
Baseball, MLB
1 p.m.: Oakland at Minnesota FS1
5:30 p.m.: St. Louis at San Diego FS1
6 p.m.: Cleveland at Seattle Root
Basketball, NBA
12:30 p.m.: 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame ESPN
2:30 p.m.: Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement ESPN
Basketball, WNBA
10 a.m.: Chicago at Washington ABC
Noon: Las Vegas at Seattle ABC
Bowling
8 a.m.: PBA: Playoffs FS1
Football, spring league
Noon: TSL: Conquerors vs. Alphas FS1
Golf
4:30 a.m.: EPGA Tour: Betfred British Masters Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson CBS
Noon: PGA Tour Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Classic Golf
Hockey, NHL
12:30 p.m.: Vancouver at Edmonton NHL
4:15 p.m.: Boston at Washington NBC
Horse racing
11 a.m.: Preakness Prep NBC Sports
2 p.m.: Preakness Stakes NBC Sports
Lacrosse, NCAA men
9 a.m.: North Carolina at Monmouth ESPNU
11:30 a.m.: Lehigh at Rutgers ESPNU
2 p.m.: Notre Dame at Drexel ESPNU
4:30 p.m.: Georgetown at Syracuse ESPNU
MMA
5 p.m.: UFC 262 Prelims: Undercard Bouts ESPN2
Rugby
8 p.m.: Premiership: Sale at Bath NBC Sports
Soccer, men
4:30 a.m.: EPL: Leeds at Burnley NBC Sports
7 a.m.: EPL: Fulham at Southampton NBC Sports
5 p.m.: USL: Phoenix at Tampa Bay ESPN2
Softball, college women
9 a.m.: ACC Tournament: TBD, Championship ESPN2
11 a.m.: AAC Tournament: TBD, Championship ESPN2
11 a.m.: Oregon State at Utah Pac-12
1 p.m.: Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship ESPN2
1 p.m.: UCLA at Arizona Pac-12
3 p.m.: SEC Tournament: TBD, Championship ESPN2
3 p.m.: Washington at Stanford Pac-12
Swimming
3 p.m.: TYR: The Pro Swim Series NBC Sports
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
1:45 p.m.: Washington State at USC 920-AM
Baseball, High-A West
7:05 p.m.: Spokane vs. Vancouver 103.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
5 p.m.: Cleveland at Seattle 700-AM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
11 a.m.: NASCAR Cup: Drydene 400 FS1
11:30 a.m.: IMSA Championship NBC Sports
Baseball, college
10 a.m.: Indiana at Michigan ESPN2
Baseball, MLB
1 p.m.: Cleveland at Seattle Root
4 p.m.: St. Louis at San Diego ESPN
Basketball, NBA
7 p.m.: Utah at Sacramento Root
Bowling
11 a.m.: PBA Playoffs FOX 28
Football, FCS championship
11 a.m.: South Dakota State vs. Sam Houston ABC
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson CBS
Noon: PGA Tour Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Classic Golf
Hockey, NHL
7:30 p.m.: Calgary at Vancouver NHL
Lacrosse, college men
9 a.m.: NCAA Tournament: Virginia at Bryant ESPNU
11:30 a.m.: NCAA Tournament: Maryland at Vermont ESPNU
2 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Duke at Highpoint ESPNU
4:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Denver at LMU ESPNU
Rowing
9 a.m.: Pac-12 Championship Pac-12
Soccer, men
4 a.m.: EPL: Aston Villa at Crystal Palace NBC Sports
6:05 a.m.: EPL: Wolverhampton at Tottenham NBC Sports
1 p.m.: MLS: Inter Miami CF at FC Cincinnati FOX 28
3 p.m.: MLS: Columbus Crew at New England ESPN2
Track and field
3 p.m.: Pac-12 Outdoor Championship Pac-12
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
12:45 p.m.: Washington State at USC 920-AM
Baseball, High-A West
1:05 p.m.: Spokane vs. Vancouver 103.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM
Noon: Cleveland at Seattle 700-AM
Events subject to change
