On the Air

Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing, IndyCar

3 p.m.: Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway NBC Sports

Baseball, college

Noon: Missouri State at Illinois State ESPNU

Baseball, MLB

7 p.m.: Cleveland at Mariners Root

Basketball, NBA

6:30 p.m.: New Orleans at Golden State ESPN

Golf

5:30 a.m.: EPGA Tour: Betfred British Masters Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Classic Golf

12:30 p.m.: PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson Golf

Hockey, NHL

5 p.m.: Toronto at Winnipeg NHL

Horse racing

9:30 a.m.: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races FS1

2 p.m.: The Preakness Black Eyed Susan NBC Sports

Soccer, college men

3 p.m.: NCAA: Marshall at North Carolina, Semifinal ESPNU

5:30 p.m.: NCAA: Indiana at Pittsburgh, Semifinal ESPNU

Softball, college

9 a.m.: Oklahoma State vs. Texas… ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: Washington at Stanford Pac-12

7 p.m.: Washington at Stanford Pac-12

7:30 p.m.: UCLA at Arizona ESPNU

Swimming

4:30 p.m.: TYR: Pro Swim Series NBC Sports

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Baseball, college

5:45 p.m.: Washington State at USC 920-AM

Baseball, High-A West

7:05 p.m.: Spokane vs. Vancouver 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

6 p.m.: Cleveland at Seattle 700-AM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity: Drydene 200 FS1

11:30 a.m.: IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix NBC Sports

4 p.m.: NHRA: Qualifying FS1

Baseball, MLB

1 p.m.: Oakland at Minnesota FS1

5:30 p.m.: St. Louis at San Diego FS1

6 p.m.: Cleveland at Seattle Root

Basketball, NBA

12:30 p.m.: 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame ESPN

2:30 p.m.: Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement ESPN

Basketball, WNBA

10 a.m.: Chicago at Washington ABC

Noon: Las Vegas at Seattle ABC

Bowling

8 a.m.: PBA: Playoffs FS1

Football, spring league

Noon: TSL: Conquerors vs. Alphas FS1

Golf

4:30 a.m.: EPGA Tour: Betfred British Masters Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson Golf

Noon: PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson CBS

Noon: PGA Tour Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Classic Golf

Hockey, NHL

12:30 p.m.: Vancouver at Edmonton NHL

4:15 p.m.: Boston at Washington NBC

Horse racing

11 a.m.: Preakness Prep NBC Sports

2 p.m.: Preakness Stakes NBC Sports

Lacrosse, NCAA men

9 a.m.: North Carolina at Monmouth ESPNU

11:30 a.m.: Lehigh at Rutgers ESPNU

2 p.m.: Notre Dame at Drexel ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: Georgetown at Syracuse ESPNU

MMA

5 p.m.: UFC 262 Prelims: Undercard Bouts ESPN2

Rugby

8 p.m.: Premiership: Sale at Bath NBC Sports

Soccer, men

4:30 a.m.: EPL: Leeds at Burnley NBC Sports

7 a.m.: EPL: Fulham at Southampton NBC Sports

5 p.m.: USL: Phoenix at Tampa Bay ESPN2

Softball, college women

9 a.m.: ACC Tournament: TBD, Championship ESPN2

11 a.m.: AAC Tournament: TBD, Championship ESPN2

11 a.m.: Oregon State at Utah Pac-12

1 p.m.: Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship ESPN2

1 p.m.: UCLA at Arizona Pac-12

3 p.m.: SEC Tournament: TBD, Championship ESPN2

3 p.m.: Washington at Stanford Pac-12

Swimming

3 p.m.: TYR: The Pro Swim Series NBC Sports

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

1:45 p.m.: Washington State at USC 920-AM

Baseball, High-A West

7:05 p.m.: Spokane vs. Vancouver 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

5 p.m.: Cleveland at Seattle 700-AM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

11 a.m.: NASCAR Cup: Drydene 400 FS1

11:30 a.m.: IMSA Championship NBC Sports

Baseball, college

10 a.m.: Indiana at Michigan ESPN2

Baseball, MLB

1 p.m.: Cleveland at Seattle Root

4 p.m.: St. Louis at San Diego ESPN

Basketball, NBA

7 p.m.: Utah at Sacramento Root

Bowling

11 a.m.: PBA Playoffs FOX 28

Football, FCS championship

11 a.m.: South Dakota State vs. Sam Houston ABC

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson Golf

Noon: PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson CBS

Noon: PGA Tour Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Classic Golf

Hockey, NHL

7:30 p.m.: Calgary at Vancouver NHL

Lacrosse, college men

9 a.m.: NCAA Tournament: Virginia at Bryant ESPNU

11:30 a.m.: NCAA Tournament: Maryland at Vermont ESPNU

2 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Duke at Highpoint ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Denver at LMU ESPNU

Rowing

9 a.m.: Pac-12 Championship Pac-12

Soccer, men

4 a.m.: EPL: Aston Villa at Crystal Palace NBC Sports

6:05 a.m.: EPL: Wolverhampton at Tottenham NBC Sports

1 p.m.: MLS: Inter Miami CF at FC Cincinnati FOX 28

3 p.m.: MLS: Columbus Crew at New England ESPN2

Track and field

3 p.m.: Pac-12 Outdoor Championship Pac-12

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

12:45 p.m.: Washington State at USC 920-AM

Baseball, High-A West

1:05 p.m.: Spokane vs. Vancouver 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM

Noon: Cleveland at Seattle 700-AM

Events subject to change

