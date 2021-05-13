Prep roundup: Garrett Gores pitches three-hitter, Gonzaga Prep downs Mead in GSL 4A/3A baseball tourney

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Baseball

Gonzaga Prep 11, Mead 1: Garrett Gores struck out six in a six-inning complete game three-hitter and the Bullpups (12-1) beat the visiting Panthers (8-5) in the first round of the GSL 4A/3A championship. Turk Riggan went 4 for 4 with three doubles, four runs, and two RBIs, Brock Molenda went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and Jack Brown drove in three on two hits for Gonzaga Prep. The Bullpups host Central Valley on Friday at 4 p.m. in the 4A/3A East Region championship game.

Central Valley 10, Mt. Spokane 5: Kyle Parkman went 3 for 5 with a grand slam and six total RBIs and the visiting Bears (10-3) beat the Wildcats (9-4) in a GSL championship first-round game on Thursday. Ryan Clay had a double and RBI and scored three times for CV. Andrew Monson struck out seven and did not allow an earned run over six innings for the Bears.

Lewis and Clark 13, Ferris 7: Logan Thome pitched six innings for the win and had a three-run double and the Tigers (4-9) beat the visiting Saxons (1-12) in a Greater Spokane 4A/3A culminating event game on Thursday. Ben Schnurman had a home run for the Tigers.

University 11, Cheney 3: Tyler Boden had a two-run double in an eight-run first inning and the Titans (8-5) beat the visiting Blackhawks (0-13) in a Greater Spokane 4A/3A culminating event game on Thursday. Triston Madison went 3 for 3 with an RBI for the Titans. Isaac Nesbitt had four strikeouts over four shutout innings of relief for Cheney.

Pullman 11, East Valley 2: Carson Coulter and Ryan Bicklehaupt each went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and the Greyhounds (13-0) defeated the visiting Knights (5-6) in the first round of the GSL 2A championship. Marcus Hilliard doubled with three RBIs and Bickelhaupt allowed one earned run over six innings for the win. Pullman will host Othello in the East Region championship game on Saturday.

Othello 16, Shadle Park 6: Chon Sauceda went 3 for 5 with a home run and five RBIs and the visiting Huskies (7-6) beat the Highlanders (10-3) in the first round of the GSL 2A championship on Thursday. Andre Garza went 4 for 5 with a double and three RBIs for Othello.

Rogers 5, North Central 2: Jorlandy Hernandez allowed one earned run on five hits and three walks with 10 strikeouts and the visiting Pirates (1-11) topped the Indians (7-6) in a GSL 2A culminating event game on Thursday. Hunter Holcomb went 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI for Rogers. Spencer Mahn went 3 for 4 and scored both runs while Karsen Kendall knocked in both for North Central.

Lake City 13, Post Falls 2: Ethan Taylor drove in two runs and the visiting Timberwolves (6-15) upset the Trojans (19-7-1) in the Idaho 5A District 1-2 loser-out game on Thursday. Joe Ducoeur went 2 for 4 with a double and two runs for Lake City, which faces Kuna (12-13) in the state play-in game on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Grangeville.

Spring boys soccer

North Central 2, Pullman 0: Prince Nizeyimana and Ben Hippauf scored and the Indians (8-2) beat the visiting Greyhounds (6-4) in a GSL 2A first-round game at Merkel Sports Complex on Thursday. Jason Kruse made three saves for NC in the shutout. NC plays at Othello on Saturday in the 2A East Region title game.

Othello 3, East Valley 1: The Huskies (8-1) beat the Knights (5-4) in A GSL 2A first-round game on Thursday. Details were unavailable.

Shadle Park 4, Rogers 1: The Highlanders (5-5) beat the Pirates (1-9) in a GSL 2A culminating event game at Merkel Sports Complex on Thursday. Details were unavailable.

Fastpitch softball

Lake City 3, Lewiston 1 (8): Phoebe Schultze struck out 15 over eight innings and the visiting Timberwolves (17-6) beat the Bengals (21-7) in an Idaho 5A loser-out game on Thursday. Hope Bodak and Hanah Stoddard knocked in runs for Lake City, which faces Skyview in a state play-in game at Prairie HS on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Lakeland 13, Sandpoint 4: Harley See went 3 for 4 and scored three runs and the Hawks (12-16) defeated the Bulldogs (9-16) in Game 2 of the Idaho 4A District 1-2 championship series on Thursday. Haylee Schmidt hit two doubles and drove in three for Lakeland. The deciding Game 3 is Saturday at noon at Lakeland.

Timberlake 37, Bonners Ferry 2: Ashley Grantham hit two home runs, including a grand slam, drove in nine and scored four times and the Tigers (9-2) defeated the Badgers (1-5) in four innings in the Idaho 3A District 1 championship game on Thursday. Lily Carhart went 4 for 5, scored five runs and drove in three, Peyton Lindley scored five and drove in two and Emma Howard went 4 for 5 with a homer and five RBIs for Timberlake.

Kellogg 30, Priest River 8: Grace Nearing went 4 for 4 with five RBIs and five runs and the Wildcats (7-6) beat the visiting Spartans (0-13) in an Idaho 3A District 1 loser-out game on Thursday. Shelby Hanna went 2 for 3 and scored three times for Priest River. Kellogg faces Bonners Ferry in a state play-in game on Saturday.

Freeman 8, Deer Park 3: Jenny Sharp had two doubles, two RBIs and two runs and the Scotties (9-3) beat the visiting Stags (4-6) in a Northeast A game on Thursday. Abbie Amend had eight strikeouts and two hits for the Scotties.