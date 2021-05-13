Things to do in Spokane: May 14-21

Live Comedy With Harry J. Riley and Ryan McComb – Harry J. Riley is a comedian from South Carolina now living in Spokane. He has been a finalist of the Seattle International Comedy Competition. He can be seen on “Z-Nation” and “Three Busy Debras.” He also has two comedy albums. Ryan McComb is a local comedian. Friday, 8-10 p.m. Honey Eatery and Social Club, 317 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. $10-$25. (208) 930-1514.

Drive-in Movie Nights at the HUB – “Shrek,” directed by Andrew Adamson and Vicky Jenson. Rated PG. 90 minutes. Purchase tickets at hub.configio.com/pd/1357/2021. Friday, 8:30-10 p.m. HUB Sports Center, 19619 E. Cataldo Ave., Liberty Lake. $20 vehicle. (509) 927-0602.

Spokane Buddhist Temple Rummage Sale – Items for sale include jewelry, accessories, jigsaw puzzles, books, furniture, dishes, glassware, cooking utensils, sports equipment, lawn furniture, gardening tools, decorating items and more. All proceeds benefit the temple. Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 927 S. Perry St. (509) 534-7954.

Armed Forces Day Celebration – Celebrate Armed Forces Day with family activities, live music, a cornhole tournament, food vendors, a beer garden, raffles, auctions and more. Buddy Watch Walk starts at 10 a.m. with the celebration from 12:30-5 p.m. Proceeds go to Spirit Lake Troop Support and their military care packages. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Spirit Lake City Park, 32416 Fifth Ave., Spirit Lake. (208) 661-0953.

Nectar Bottomless(ish) Mimosa Brunch Series – A seven-week series of bottomless(ish) mimosas with a variety of fixings and a brunch buffet. Each week offers two service times: 9:30 and 11 a.m. Visit nectarcateringandevents.com to register. Sunday. Nectar Tasting Room, 120 N. Stevens St. $24.99; there is a $15 extra charge on Easter Sunday and Mother’s Day. (509) 869-1572.

30th Annual Lilac Century Bike Ride – Hosted by the Spokane Aurora NW Rotary Club. Starting at the new Union Stadium on Market Street, cyclists will ride across the Peone Prairie and Greenbluff. Distances are 25 miles, 50 miles, metric (66 miles), and a full century (100 miles). Register at Lilaccentury.com. Sunday, 7 a.m. Union Stadium, 12509 N. Market St., Mead. $50-$60.

Last Battle Tour – A full-day tour with local historians and tribal member guides. Includes a visit to the Steptoe Battlefield State Park Heritage site. Snacks and bottled water provided throughout the tour. Monday, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Casino, 37914 S. Nukwalqw St., Worley. $55. (800) 523-2464.

Cooking Class: As the French Say, Saumon With Chef Patricia – For a starter, soup du jardin, a garden pea and snap pea soup with sweet onion served cold and warm. The soup will be followed by “saumon sur une crème de poireaux au vin blanc,” seared salmon with a leek and white wine sauce. For dessert, soufflé glacé fraises framboise, a raspberry and strawberry iced soufflé. Tuesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Meet the Artist: Remelisa Cullitan – Part of the Library’s Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebration. Meet local artist Remelisa Cullitan and see Cullitan’s artwork. Open to teens and adults. Register at events.spokanelibrary.org/events. Wednesday, 4-5 p.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.