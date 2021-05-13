This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Fiction
1. “21st Birthday (Women’s Murder Club, 21),” James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)
2. “Sooley: A Novel,” John Grisham (Doubleday)
3. “The Last Thing He Told Me: A Novel,” Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)
4. “Project Hail Mary,” Andy Weir (Ballantine)
5. “Finding Ashley,” Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
6. “A Gambling Man,” David Baldacci (Grand Central)
7. “The Four Winds,” Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)
8. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig (Viking)
9. “The Newcomer: A Novel,” Mary Kay Andrews (St. Martin’s)
10. “Summer on the Bluffs,” Sunny Hostin (Morrow)
Nonfiction
1. “Killing the Mob: The Fight Against Organized Crime in America,” Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)
2. “What Happened to You? Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing,” Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron/Oprah)
3. “The Women of the Bible Speak: The Wisdom of 16 Women and Their Lessons for Today,” Shannon Bream (Broadside)
4. “The Premonition: A Pandemic Story,” Michael Lewis (Norton)
5. “The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country,” Amanda Gorman (Viking)
6. “The Tyranny of Big Tech,” Josh Hawley (Regnery)
7. “The Truth About COVID-19: Exposing The Great Reset, Lockdowns, Vaccine Passports, and the New Normal,” Joseph Mercola and Ronnie Cummins (Chelsea Green)
8. “The Bomber Mafia,” Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
9. “World Travel: An Irreverent Guide,” Anthony Bourdain and Laurie Woolever (Ecco)
10. “Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest,” Suzanne Simard (Knopf)
