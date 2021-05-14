The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Sam Martens pitches Mt. Spokane over Mead in GSL 4A/3A third-place game

UPDATED: Fri., May 14, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Friday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. 

Baseball

Mt. Spokane 4, Mead 1: Sam Martens allowed one run on four hits and a walk with four strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings and the Wildcats (10-3) beat the visiting Panthers (8-5) in the GSL 4A/3A third-place game on Friday. Jordan Hockett went 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief for the save. RBI singles by Jaxon Davis and Carson Coffield in the bottom of the third gave the Wildcats a lead they never lost.

Cheney 16, Ferris 0: Carson Jefferies went 3 for 4, scored three times and drove in two and the visiting Blackhawks (1-13) shut out the Saxons (1-13) in five innings in a GSL 4A/3A culminating event on Friday. Van Vega went 3 for 3 and scored four runs and Gabe Gerber scored another two for Cheney.

University 11, Lewis and Clark 2: Tyler Reinbold went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and the Titans (9-5) beat the visiting Tigers (4-10) in a GSL 4A/3A culminating event on Friday. Brandon Faire went 2 for 4 and scored twice Jalen King and Garret Lundmark drove in two runs apiece. Carson Fay went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for LC.

Northwest Christian 4, Colfax 1: Aiden Tibbetts went 7 1/3 innings to earn the win and the visiting Crusaders (8-5) beat the Bulldogs (10-4) in eight innings in a Northeast 2B semifinal game on Friday. Erik Akesson doubled twice for Colfax. NWC will play in the title game on Saturday.

Colfax 9, Asotin 0: Kitt Hockett struck out eight in five innings and the Bulldogs (10-3) shut out the visiting Panthers (6-9) in the Northeast 2B third-place game on Friday. Sam Kopp went 3 for 3, scored three times and doubled for Colfax.

Spring boys soccer

Mt. Spokane 3, Central Valley 2: The Wildcats (6-6) beat the Bears (7-5) in the GSL 4A/3A third-place game on Friday. Details were unavailable.

Gonzaga Prep 3, Ferris 2 (OT): Joey Ellingson scored in the first overtime and the Bullpups (5-6) edged the visiting Saxons (3-9) in GSL 4A/3A culminating event game on Friday. Mitchell Torre and Johnny Finnegan had a goal and assist apiece for G-Prep. Dylan Sides scored two goals for Ferris. 

Cheney 4, University 3: The Blackhawks (4-7) beat the Titans (2-9) in a GSL 4A/3A culminating event game on Friday. Details were unavailable. 

Lakeside 2, Northwest Christian 0: Mason Christian and Jake Duer scored and the visiting Eagles (6-2) beat the Crusaders (5-2) in the NEA championship game. Lakeside became the first school to win the title three years in a row.

Fastpitch softball

Northwest Christian 5, Colfax 3: Makenzie Nelson drove in the go-ahead run in the fifth with a two-run double and the Crusaders (13-1) beat the visiting Bulldogs (15-2) in the Northeast 2B championship game on Friday. Ellie Sander hit a two-run homer and Alison Shaler struck out seven in a complete game for NWC.

