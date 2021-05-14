STCU opens four more branches

After more than a year being closed to customers, Spokane Teachers Credit Union will reopen lobbies Monday at four branches – two in Spokane County and two in Coeur d’Alene.

The South Valley and Qualchan branches are opening in Spokane County; and the branches in downtown Coeur d’Alene and the Silver Lake branch will open in Idaho, spokesman Dan Hansen said in a news release.

With the opening Monday, STCU members will now have full services at 24 of 28 branches the credit union operates.

Those lobbies that remain closed include downtown Spokane and Hutton branches; one in Cheney and the Queensgate Branch in the Tri-Cities. STCU hopes to open them all before summer, Hansen said.

State announces $234M in grants

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Commerce announced Friday that it has awarded an additional $234 million in Working Washington relief and recovery grants to 11,697 small businesses impacted by the pandemic.

Of those receiving grants, over 20% of the business owners indicated in their applications that they will use the money to assist them in reopening.

“While we are through the worst of the pandemic, small businesses have been hit hard, especially in rural and ethnic communities, and in several industries such as hospitality and entertainment,” Commerce Director Lisa Brown said.

More than four in 10 businesses awarded funding in this round are in the hospitality industry while another 18% were service businesses.

They were followed by retail, arts, entertainment and recreation businesses, health care and social assistance, construction and manufacturing respectively.

From staff reports