100 years ago in Spokane: Map pinpoints location of Col. George Wright’s camp in 1858

By Jim Kershner THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW

The Eastern Washington Historical Society said it had secured a historic battle map that proved that Col. George Wright’s camp “was situated on the identical site of Fort Wright.”

The 1858 map was the original map used by Col. Wright during the battle campaign and was donated to the society by T.C. Elliott of Walla Walla.

In September 1858, Wright led a campaign against the Spokane people and other tribes, including at the Battle of Four Lakes and Battle of the Spokane Plains. He also seized 800 horses belonging to the tribes and ordered them slaughtered.

“The map was drawn by Lt. Mullan of Mullan Road fame,” said Willam S. Lewis, the recording secretary of the society. “Lt. Mullan accompanied Col. Wright in the campaign of 1858. … It shows various details of Col. Wright’s campaign.”

The society had the map framed and planned to hang it in the society’s small museum in the Crescent Store.

The museum would later evolve and grow into the Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture.

From the robbery beat: A fingerprint expert went to the Bank of Latah and searched for clues in the burglary that took place the night before.

“It was certainly a good job,” said the officer. “The work was done exactly like that of the Post Falls bank two weeks ago, but more careful planning and better execution is shown. The best possible plan was figured out.”

Also on this date

(From Associated Press)

1875: The first Kentucky Derby was run; the winner was Aristides, ridden by Oliver Lewis.