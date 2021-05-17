The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

UPDATED: Mon., May 17, 2021

Baseball

High-A West: Everett at Spokane, 6:30 p.m. Nonconference: Gonzaga at Oregon, 6 p.m.

Basketball

College men: NWAC: Walla Walla vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC, 7:30 p.m. College women: NWAC: Walla Walla at CC Spokane, TBA. High school boys: GSL: Central Valley at Cheney; Rogers at Clarkston; University at Ferris; Mt. Spokane at Gonzaga Prep; Mead at Lewis and Clark; East Valley at Othello; Shadle Park at Pullman, all 7 p.m. High school girls: GSL: Central Valley at Cheney; Rogers at Clarkston; University at Ferris; Mt. Spokane at Gonzaga Prep, Mead at Lewis and Clark; East Valley at Othello; Shadle Park at Pullman, all 5:30 p.m.

Slowpitch softball

High school: GSL: Lewis and Clark at Cheney; Gonzaga Prep at Mt. Spokane; Mead at North Central; Ferris at Rogers; East Valley at Shadle Park; Central Valley at University, all 4 p.m.

Volleyball

College: NWAC: CC Spokane at Walla Walla 5 p.m.

