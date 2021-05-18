Corrections
UPDATED: Tue., May 18, 2021
Downtown meter rate increase
A story published in Tuesday’s newspaper misidentified the previous maximum parking meter rate in downtown Spokane. It was $1.20 per hour, but Spokane City Council President Breean Beggs on Monday cited a different figure when the council voted to set a new maximum rate of $3 per hour.
Adam Shanks can be reached at (509) 459-5136 or adams@spokesman.com
