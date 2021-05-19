On the Air
UPDATED: Wed., May 19, 2021
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
5:55 a.m.: Formula One ESPNU
Baseball, college
4 p.m.: LSU at Texas A&M ESPNU
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Texas OR Washington at Chi. Cubs MLB
2 p.m.: Houston at Oakland MLB
4:30 p.m.: Boston at Toronto OR Miami at Philadelphia MLB
7:30 p.m.: Arizona at L.A. Dodgers MLB
Basketball, NBA playoffs
5 p.m.: Indiana at Washington TNT
Basketball, WNBA
5 p.m.: Seattle at Minnesota NBA
Football, Spring League
4 p.m.: North Division: Conquerors vs. Aviators FS1
7 p.m.: North Division: Alphas vs. Linemen FS1
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: PGA Championship ESPN
Noon: LPGA Tour: Pure Silk Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL, Stanley Cup playoffs
3:30 p.m.: Florida at Tampa Bay USA
4 p.m.: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders NBC Sports
4:30 p.m.: Montreal at Toronto NHL
6:30 p.m.: Vegas at Minnesota NBC Sports
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, High-A West
6:30 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM
Events subject to change
