The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Cloudy 48° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

UPDATED: Wed., May 19, 2021

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

5:55 a.m.: Formula One ESPNU

Baseball, college

4 p.m.: LSU at Texas A&M ESPNU

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Texas OR Washington at Chi. Cubs MLB

2 p.m.: Houston at Oakland MLB

4:30 p.m.: Boston at Toronto OR Miami at Philadelphia MLB

7:30 p.m.: Arizona at L.A. Dodgers MLB

Basketball, NBA playoffs

5 p.m.: Indiana at Washington TNT

Basketball, WNBA

5 p.m.: Seattle at Minnesota NBA

Football, Spring League

4 p.m.: North Division: Conquerors vs. Aviators FS1

7 p.m.: North Division: Alphas vs. Linemen FS1

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: PGA Championship ESPN

Noon: LPGA Tour: Pure Silk Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL, Stanley Cup playoffs

3:30 p.m.: Florida at Tampa Bay USA

4 p.m.: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders NBC Sports

4:30 p.m.: Montreal at Toronto NHL

6:30 p.m.: Vegas at Minnesota NBC Sports

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Baseball, High-A West

6:30 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM

Events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.