Spokane Public Schools board seats draw heavy interest

A long line is forming for the chance to serve on the Spokane Public Schools board of directors.

As of Thursday afternoon, nine people had filed to run for two seats, most of them for the District 3 position currently held by board President Jerrall Haynes.

Three others have filed for the District 4 seat occupied by Aryn Ziehnert.

Prospective candidates have until 4 p.m. Friday to file for the Aug. 3 primary. Each position is for a six-year term, elected on an at-large basis.

Six people have filed for Haynes’ position since the filing period opened Monday .

Melissa Bedford, a former teacher and current assistant professor of education at Eastern Washington University, said she “admires the work of the current board.”

“However, I want to bring the voice of an educator to the school board,” said Bedford, who previously taught in public schools in northern Nevada.

Karina Hernandez, who has three children attending district schools, said she decided to run to help give more opportunities and services, especially at the secondary level, for children who require an Individualized Education Program, or IEP.

“More than anything, I want the best not only for my kids but for other kids,” Hernandez said.

Kenneth Cameron, a “mostly retired” Spokane native, filed early Monday for the same position. Cameron said he’s driven by a desire to “give back to the community.”

Three other candidates for District 3, Daryl Johnson, Richard Cangelosi and Daryl Geffken, were not available for comment Thursday afternoon.

Neither Haynes nor Ziehnert has indicted their intention to run for either position.

Ziehnert was appointed last year to fill an expiring term. Should she decide to run for her current position, she would already have at least three challengers.

Cor Dehle-Jones said he’s running because he wants schools to improve their teaching of research and critical thinking, especially “the ability to research and critique sources of information.”

Dehle-Jones attended Chattaroy Elementary, Riverside Middle School and St. George’s School before attending Eastern Washington University.

Riley Smith, who works in hunger relief, grew up attending public schools in Spokane and graduated from North Central High School.

“Running for office is something I’ve always been interested in,” said Smith, who said the district’s proposed boundary changes are not in line with his goal of promoting equity in the district.

A third candidate, Rion Ametu, was not available for comment Wednesday.

In contrast, two incumbents have already filed to run for four-year terms on the Mead School District board.

Board President Chad Burchard is the only candidate so far for District 1.

In District 5, incumbent Carmen Green filed Tuesday. She has one challenger so far in BrieAnne Gray.

In the Central Valley School District, incumbents Tom Dingus and Mysti Reneau haven’t declared whether they will seek new four-year terms.

Three people – Pam Orebaugh, Jared VonTobel and Ron Linebarger – have filed for Renau’s seat in District 5.

Teresa Landa has filed to run in District 2.