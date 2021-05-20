This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Fiction
1. “Sooley: A Novel,” John Grisham (Doubleday)
2. “While Justice Sleeps: A Novel,” Stacey Abrams (Doubleday)
3. “21st Birthday (Women’s Murder Club, 21),” James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)
4. “Project Hail Mary,” Andy Weir (Ballantine)
5. “That Summer: A Novel,” Jennifer Weiner (Atria)
6. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig (Viking)
7. “A Gambling Man,” David Baldacci (Grand Central)
8. “The Four Winds,” Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)
9. “The Last Thing He Told Me: A Novel,” Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)
10. “Finding Ashley,” Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
Nonfiction
1. “Killing the Mob: The Fight Against Organized Crime in America,” Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)
2. “Yearbook,” Seth Rogen (Crown)
3. “Billie Eilish,” Billie Eilish (Grand Central)
4. “What Happened to You? Conversations on Trauma, Resilience and Healing,” Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron/Oprah)
5. “The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country,” Amanda Gorman (Viking)
6. “Brat: An ’80s Story,” Andrew McCarthy (Grand Central)
7. “The Women of the Bible Speak: The Wisdom of 16 Women and Their Lessons for Today,” Shannon Bream (Broadside)
8. “The Premonition: A Pandemic Story,” Michael Lewis (Norton)
9. “Greenlights,” Matthew McConaughey (Crown)
10. “The Bomber Mafia,” Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
