Arts calendar

Call for artists

National Juried Group Exhibition – The Moses Lake Museum and Art Center is accepting submissions from artists to be considered for inclusion in a national juried exhibition titled “Nerd Alert!” on display Aug. 20-Sept. 23. A minimum of $400 in prizes will be awarded. All artwork must be original and completed within the last three years. Must be ages 18 or older. Deadline to apply is Tuesday. For more information or to apply, visit spokanearts.org/opportunities, or contact Erika Kovalenko at ekovalenko@cityofml.com.

The Printmaker’s Hand V – Open call for print artists to submit to Corvidae Press’s juried exhibition of hand-pulled prints at Northwind Art Best Gallery in Port Townsend, Washington, from Sept. 2-Oct. 31. Only hand-pulled prints, not to exceed 36 inches including the frame, will be accepted. Entries must be original and completed within the past three years without the supervision of an instructor. Open to artists ages 18 and older in the U.S. and Canada. Deadline to submit is Wednesday. Visit spokanearts.org/opportunities for more information.

Spokane Public Library Artist-in-Residence Call – Open call to artists to apply for artist-in-residencies to occupy four studio spaces at the Hive. Open to any individual or team. Preference given to Spokane area artists. Must be ages 18 or older. For more information and to apply, visit spokanelibrary.org/artist-residency-at-the-hive. Applications due by June 4.

Moscow Artwalk – Disability Action Center NW is seeking artists with disabilities of all ages to submit Artist Trading Cards of 2.5x3.5-inch for this year’s “Masterpieces in Miniature” artwalk. The art cards can be of any media as long as they can fit in an envelope to be mailed. Cards will be displayed in the DAC NW office and online, and $25 gift cards will be awarded to winners in the categories best overall, mixed media, photography and painting. Deadline to submit is June 15. For more information, visit dacnw.org/life-enrichment/atcs-for-all-abilities.

Inland Northwest Regional Juried Pastel Exhibit – Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center is accepting submissions for its Inland Northwest Regional Juried Pastel Exhibit from Sept. 10-Oct. 3. Submissions can be submitted June 1-July 15. Entry fee is $25 for two images. First place is awarded $400, second place $250 and third place $150. Open to all pastel artists. Artwork must be available for sale and completed within the last two years. Visit spokanearts.org/opportunities for details.

Spokane Arts Artist Roster – Open call for artists from a variety of disciplines to add themselves to the Spokane Arts Artist Roster, a searchable tool designed to showcase local creatives and connect them with community members seeking artists and makers. Open and free to all interested artists. For more information, visit spokanearts.org/opportunities/add-yourself-to-the-artist-roster, or email mika@spokanearts.org.

Pottery Place Plus – Open call for artists to apply for membership to showcase artwork in the Liberty Building. Pottery Place Plus has membership openings for artists in all media. Information: potteryplaceplus.com/the-artists, or call (509) 327-6920.

Spokane Art School Artist-in-Residence – The SAS Artist-in-Residence Program will provide up to six months of free studio space in the facility at 811 W. Garland Ave., paid teaching opportunities during that time (provided enough students show interest in the class to make it economically feasible) and a gallery exhibit at the close of the residency all in the interest of encouraging regional artists to explore their talents in new and creative ways. Details and application at spokaneartschool.net/2018/12/artist-in-residence-program.

First Friday – Seeking artists whose work is ready to show in nontraditional venues such as coffee shops, wineries and other downtown businesses during self-guided monthly art walks. Referral opportunity only; venues are responsible for selecting their own artists. For more information, call (509) 456-0580, or visit downtownspokane.org/first-friday.

ival – Open call to performers for the 26th Annual Fall Folk Festival, Nov. 13-14. Open to new and veteran musicians, dancers and storytellers. Deadline to apply is July 1. For more information and to apply, visit spokanefolkfestival.org or contact (509) 828-3683 or director@spokanefolkfestival.org.