The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Day 72° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

Menu

Baseball

High-A West: Spokane at Eugene, 7:35 p.m.

Basketball

High school boys: GSL: Cheney at Mt. Spokane, Mead at Ferris, Gonzaga Prep at Lewis and Clark, University at Central Valley, North Central at Clarkston, Shadle Park at Rogers, West Valley at East Valley, Othello at Pullman, all 5:30 p.m.

High school girls: GSL: Cheney at Mt. Spokane, Mead at Ferris, Gonzaga Prep at Lewis and Clark, University at Central Valley, North Central at Clarkston, Shadle Park at Rogers, West Valley at East Valley, Othello at Pullman, all 7 p.m.

Gymnastics

High school: GSL: Shadle Park, North Central, Cheney, Central Valley, University at University, 6 p.m.

Track and field

College: NCAA West Regional in College Station, Texas, 11:30 a.m.

Off-track betting

Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:35 a.m. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:30 a.m.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.