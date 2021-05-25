Baseball

High-A West: Spokane at Eugene, 7:35 p.m.

Basketball

High school boys: GSL: Cheney at Mt. Spokane, Mead at Ferris, Gonzaga Prep at Lewis and Clark, University at Central Valley, North Central at Clarkston, Shadle Park at Rogers, West Valley at East Valley, Othello at Pullman, all 5:30 p.m.

High school girls: GSL: Cheney at Mt. Spokane, Mead at Ferris, Gonzaga Prep at Lewis and Clark, University at Central Valley, North Central at Clarkston, Shadle Park at Rogers, West Valley at East Valley, Othello at Pullman, all 7 p.m.

Gymnastics

High school: GSL: Shadle Park, North Central, Cheney, Central Valley, University at University, 6 p.m.

Track and field

College: NCAA West Regional in College Station, Texas, 11:30 a.m.

Off-track betting

Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:35 a.m. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:30 a.m.