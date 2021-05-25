Menu
Tue., May 25, 2021
Baseball
High-A West: Spokane at Eugene, 7:35 p.m.
Basketball
High school boys: GSL: Cheney at Mt. Spokane, Mead at Ferris, Gonzaga Prep at Lewis and Clark, University at Central Valley, North Central at Clarkston, Shadle Park at Rogers, West Valley at East Valley, Othello at Pullman, all 5:30 p.m.
High school girls: GSL: Cheney at Mt. Spokane, Mead at Ferris, Gonzaga Prep at Lewis and Clark, University at Central Valley, North Central at Clarkston, Shadle Park at Rogers, West Valley at East Valley, Othello at Pullman, all 7 p.m.
Gymnastics
High school: GSL: Shadle Park, North Central, Cheney, Central Valley, University at University, 6 p.m.
Track and field
College: NCAA West Regional in College Station, Texas, 11:30 a.m.
Off-track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:35 a.m. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:30 a.m.
