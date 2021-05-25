The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Day 71° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Grace Melcher homers twice, Central Valley slowpitch remains undefeated

UPDATED: Tue., May 25, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington.

Slowpitch softball

Central Valley 20, Shadle Park 0: Grace Melcher went 3 for 4 with two home runs and five RBIs and the Bears (4-0) shut out the visiting Highlanders (0-4) in a GSL game on Tuesday. Gianna McCoy went 3 for 4 with two triples and four RBIs for CV.

University 17, East Valley 5: Abby Boden was 3 for 3 with three RBIs and the visiting Titans (2-2) defeated the Knights (2-2) in a GSL game on Tuesday. Maliya Mann hit a two-run home run while Jenna Williamson and Carly Bippes drove in a pair apiece for U-Hi. Emma Todhunter hit a three-run shot for East Valley.

Ferris 12, North Central 0: Ryan Shipman went 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs and the Saxons (4-0) beat the Indians (0-3) in a GSL game on Tuesday. Kaitlyn Strauss went 2 for 2 with three RBIs and Lourdes Hao had two hits and two RBIs.

Gonzaga Prep 12, Cheney 11: Angela Macabingual drove in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning and the Bullpups (3-1) defeated the visiting Blackhawks (2-2) in a GSL game on Tuesday. Maddy Murphy went 3 for 4 with a double while Cassidy Voelker recorded two hits for Gonzaga Prep. Pyper Kagle went 3 for 4 for Cheney.

Mt. Spokane 14, Lewis and Clark 1: Jessica Waters drove in three runs on three hits as the visiting Wildcats (2-2) topped the Tigers (0-4) in GSL game on Tuesday. Morgan Flesland had three hits with a double and Payton Dressler had two hits and drove in a pair for Mt. Spokane.

Rogers 7, Mead 2: Jaelynn Proctor hit a double, a triple, and two singles and the visiting Pirates (2-2) beat the Panthers (3-1) in a GSL game on Tuesday. Jamie Olsen added two doubles for Rogers. Tori Veter went 2 for 2 and scored a run for Mead.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in High school sports

Most read stories