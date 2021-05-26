CDC will analyze cases of myocarditis in Washington residents who received a vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is sending a small team to the Pacific Northwest to investigate a possible association between a handful of people receiving a COVID-19 vaccine and myocarditis and pericarditis, inflammation of the heart tissue or swelling of the tissue surrounding the heart.

There is no indication currently that the vaccines are causing the inflammation, but the timing of these events has led to state health officials asking providers to send information about possible cases, and in turn, the Department of Health will work with the CDC.

Myocarditis and pericarditis are common this time of year, usually caused by viral infections. The swelling is typically moderate and can be treated with anti-inflammatory medication. Symptoms of myocarditis and pericarditis include chest pain, an abnormal heartbeat and shortness of breath.

The number of myocarditis cases seen statewide is not above the baseline of other years, and with 61% of the population over the age of 16 having at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, parsing potential causation will take more time. When state health officials received reports of more than a dozen cases of the inflammatory conditions following vaccination, they decided to call the CDC. Dr. Scott Lindquist said the CDC team will be here in the next few days and begin investigating the cases.

“We’re very early in this investigation, and I don’t have any certainty that this is cause and effect,” he said.

Lindquist reiterated that there are no confirmed cases of myocarditis or pericarditis due to the COVID-19 vaccines, and all cases are suspect but will be investigated thoroughly. While there were some national reports of this happening among adolescents who received the vaccine, Lindquist said they are investigating cases in patients of all ages.

Pediatricians and public health experts encouraged people, including adolescents who are eligible, to continue seeking vaccinations.

The benefits of vaccination still outweigh the risk of not getting vaccinated, said Dr. Shireesha Dhanireddy, an infectious disease specialist and physician at the University of Washington.

“These reports of potential association that have not been confirmed should not be a reason for kids to not get vaccinated,” she said.

There are no cases of patients with myocarditis after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine among Spokane County residents, according to Dr. Francisco Velázquez.

Here’s a look at local numbers

The Spokane Regional Health District confirmed 269 new cases on Wednesday and four additional deaths.

Of Wednesday’s cases, 48 are from a continued data backlog that goes back to December that staff at the health district continue to work through.

There have been 634 deaths due to COVID-19 in Spokane County residents.

There are 71 patients hospitalized with the virus in Spokane hospitals.

The Panhandle Health District confirmed 45 new cases on Wednesday and no additional deaths.

There are 33 Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.

Arielle Dreher's reporting for The Spokesman-Review