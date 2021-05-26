Mariners ace Marco Gonzales nearing a return to rotation

By Adam Jude Seattle Times

Bob your head if you like this injury update from Mariners manager Scott Servais.

Staff ace Marco Gonzales is “progressing very well” and could return to the rotation during the Mariners’ upcoming homestand – right after the team’s promotional “Marco Gonzales Bobblehead Night” giveaway.

Gonzales has been out for nearly a month with a left forearm strain.

Because of injuries to their starting rotation, the Mariners have been forced to go with bullpen starts every six days. The latest example came Wednesday afternoon on the final day of a road trip against Oakland, with right-hander Robert Dugger making his second start of the season.

“I’m hopeful that this is our last bullpen day,” Servais said Wednesday morning, “and that Marco could slide in there the next time this spot comes around.”

Gonzales has been back in Seattle rehabbing at T-Mobile Park. The left-hander threw a three-inning simulated game later Wednesday – and Servais reported that went “very well.”

If all continues to go well in his rehab this week, Gonzales could slide back into the rotation next Tuesday at home against Oakland.

“I feel like I kind of (hung) the bullpen out to dry a little bit with the bullpen day that we’re going forward with. Sitting and watching is frustrating,” Gonzales told reporters last week.

The Mariners are scheduled to give out Gonzales bobbleheads each night during their four-game homestand against Texas, beginning Thursday.

Other injury updates:

Dylan Moore (left calf strain) has not resumed any baseball activity. He’s been on the IL since May 19.

Evan White, on the IL since May 14 with a strained right hip flexor, “is feeling much better,” Servais said, and has resumed some baseball activity.

Sam Haggerty will remain out “for a little while” with a shoulder issue.

“We have been hit with a rash of injuries, like other clubs,” Servais said. “And what you try to do during that period is certainly give other guys opportunities, and we’re seeing some of the guys in our bullpen step up, with (JT) Chargois and (Paul) Sewald. Guys have really pitched well. So that creates more depth when you start getting some other guys back.

“We just want to make sure we keep these guys healthy, because I do want to eventually get at full strength. I don’t know when that’s going to be, but it’d be awesome to get there.”