Providence Health Care invests nearly $148 million to support the community

Providence Health Care reported it invested nearly $148 million last year to improve the health of communities in Eastern Washington.

In its 2020 Annual Report to Our Inland Northwest Communities, Providence Health Care highlighted how it partnered in the region “to address the most difficult public health crisis of our time” by investing in communities to build a more equitable and sustainable future. That included investment in organizations, programs and initiatives.

Providence invested $5 million in community health improvement and strategic partnerships; $15.4 million in health professions, education and research; $8.4 million in subsidized health services; $13 million in free and discounted care for the uninsured and underinsured; and $106 million toward costs of uncompensated care for Medicaid and other government programs, according to its annual report.

“Our community benefit program invests in partnerships to improve the health and well-being of the community,” Peg Currie, chief operating officer for Providence Health Care, said in a statement. “Working together with our community partners, Providence and our caregivers are helping address family violence, mental health and homelessness while promoting dignity and compassion for all.”

The investments make it possible for people to “live their healthiest lives and allow our communities to reinvest in other vital programs,” Providence Health Care said.

Last year, Providence Health Care completed the 11,600-square-foot Providence Playscape, an all-inclusive playground designed to accommodate a range of physical and social needs to support cognitive and sensory development. The park was supported by a Providence Health Care community benefit grant managed by the Spokane Parks Foundation’s Campaign for Riverfront.

Providence Health Care is an Eastern Washington subsidiary of Providence Health & Services, a Renton-based nonprofit health care system that operates multiple hospitals in eight states.