Business beat

Education

Washington State University College of Nursing has hired Carolyn Wika as senior director of development. She most recently was the director of development for the WSU College of Agricultural, Human and Natural Resource Sciences and has extensive experience in fundraising for higher education. Wika also has many years of experience in private-sector marketing and business development and has an MBA from Portland State University.

Engineering

Allwest has hired Julie Cronnelly as a financed manager at the firm’s corporate office in Hayden. Cronnelly has more than 20 years of experience in accounting management in the engineering and construction industry. She most recently worked as a senior accountant for Hecla Mining Co. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in accounting from Lewis-Clark State College.