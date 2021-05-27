Prep roundup: Wins by Ky Haney, Casey Howerton help Mt. Spokane wrestling edge Mead

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington.

Wrestling

Mt. Spokane 33, Mead 32: Ky Haney (152) and Casey Howerton (170) earned wins and the Wildcats edged the Panthers at Union Stadium. Needing a pin to force a tie in the last match, Mead’s Johnny Mason (160) won by technical fall and picked up five points instead of six.

North Central 55, Shadle Park 12: At SP. Kenndyl Mobley (126) and Zander Cahill (132) won by pin to help the Indians beat the Highlanders. Zach Lopez (138) and Juan Escobar earned pins for Shadle.

West Valley 49, East Valley 30: At WV. Braden Lopes (152) and Ethan Carrell (160) were two of seven Eagles wrestlers to win by pin as WV topped the Knights.

Gonzaga Prep 35, Cheney 28: At CV. Q’Veli Quintanilla (152) and Joshua Neiwert (132) earned pins and the Bullpups topped the Blackhawks. James Whiteley (285) and Dylan Straley (170) won for Cheney.

University 42, Central Valley 24: At CV. Kyler Anstrom (160) and Bryce Tellinghausen (220) won by pin and the Titans topped the Bears. Bennett Beard (113) and Blaine Beard (126) earned wins for CV.

Pullman 45, Clarkston 20: At Pullman. Details were unavailable.

Othello at Rogers: Postponed.

Slowpitch softball

Central Valley 13, Cheney 2: Emily Shulhauser hit a home run among three hits and the visiting Bears (5-0) defeated the Blackhawks (2-3) in a GSL game. Grace Melcher homered and Sierra Fisher doubled twice for CV. Pyper Cagle led Cheney with two hits and one double.

Mt. Spokane 10, East Valley 0: Willow Almquist went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and the Wildcats (3-2) beat the visiting Knights (3-2) in a GSL game. Linzee Thompson went 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI for Mt. Spokane.

Rogers 16, Gonzaga Prep 6: Destiny Sandbergen homered, Jamie Olsen went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs and the Pirates (3-2) beat the visiting Bullpups (3-2) in a GSL game. Morgan Cervantes went 2 for 3 with a double for Gonzaga Prep.

Ferris 14, Shadle Park 4: Katelyn Strauss hit a a three-run home run in the fourth inning and the visiting Saxons (5-0) defeated the Highlanders (0-5) in a GSL game. Abi Carpenter added a homer for Ferris. Shadle Park’s Liz Carter came away with two hits.

University 10, Mead 0: Carly Bippes went 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs and the Titans (3-2) topped the Panthers (3-2) in a GSL game. Natalie Singer went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Autumn Hibbs allowed four hits and a walk over five innings.

Lewis and Clark at North Central: Postponed.

Boys basketball

North Central 89, East Valley 83 (2OT): The Indians (2-4, 1-1) edged the Knights (0-5, 0-2) in double-overtime in a GSL 2A game. Details were unavailable.

Deer Park 66, Colville 34: Dawson Youngblood scored 23 points while Seth Hickman had 17 points, 23 rebounds and four steals and the Stags (3-3) defeated the Indians (0-2) in a Northeast A game. Ian Stapf hit four 3-pointers and finished with 17 points for Deer Park.

Freeman 73, Medical Lake 41: Boen Phelps scored 23 points and the Scotties (5-0) defeated the visiting Cardinals (2-2) in a Northeast A game. Quin Goldsmith added 22 points for Freeman. Tyler Sembly led Medical Lake with 18 points.

Lakeside 78, Riverside 66: Justin Johnson went 5 for 6 from the 3-point line with 27 points, Gabe Sossaman added 26 and the Eagles (1-3) beat the visiting Rams (2-3) in a Northeast A game. Jaxon Betker scored 29 points for Riverside.

Colfax 64, Davenport 53: John Lustig scored 22 points and the visiting Bulldogs (2-2) defeated the Gorillas (3-1) in a Northeast 2B game. Damian Demler added 16 points for Colfax. Tennessee Rainwater led Davenport with 16 points.

Curlew 64, Selkirk 30: Nicholas Baker scored 22 points and the visiting Cougars (1-0) defeated the Rangers (0-2) in a Northeast 1B game. Silas Petrich led Selkirk with 15 points.

Girls basketball

East Valley 38, North Central 29: Mataya Green scored 23 points and the visiting Knights (3-2, 1-1) defeated the Indians (1-4, 0-3) in a GSL 2A game. Elizabeth Stowell added 10 points for EV. Hannah Hamilton paced NC with nine points.

Deer Park 25, Colville 20: Taylor Lyons scored 10 points and the Stags (6-0) beat the visiting Indians (1-1) in a Northeast A game.

Freeman 52, Medical Lake 29: Ellis Crowley scored 16 points and the Scotties (4-1) defeated the visiting Cardinals (1-2) in a Northeast A game. Ellie Acord led Medical Lake with 13 points.

Lakeside 71, Riverside 45: Details were unavailable.

Northwest Christian 52, Chewelah 22: Ellie Sander had 13 points, eight rebounds, nine steals and four assists and the Crusaders (3-1) beat the visiting Cougars (0-3) in a Northeast 2B game.

Davenport 66, Colfax 50: Darby Soliday scored 21 points and the Gorillas (2-2) defeated the visiting Bulldogs (2-0) in a Northeast 2B game.

Wellpinit 58, Wilbur-Creston 23: Marissa Sayer and Ashlyn Hill scored 11 points apiece and Wellpinit (2-1) defeated the visiting Wildcats (1-2) in a Northeast 1B game.

Garfield-Palouse 49, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 41: Macey Brantner scored 16 points and the Vikings (1-1) defeated the Eagles (0-2) in a Southeast 1B game. Brooklyn Bailey led SJEL with 27 points.