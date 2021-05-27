The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

UPDATED: Fri., May 28, 2021

Tribune News Service (TNS)

Bestsellers

From Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “Sooley: A Novel,” John Grisham (Doubleday)

2. “21st Birthday (Women’s Murder Club, 21),” James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)

3. “Project Hail Mary,” Andy Weir (Ballantine)

4. “While Justice Sleeps: A Novel,” Stacey Abrams (Doubleday)

5. “The Last Thing He Told Me: A Novel,” Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

6. “That Summer: A Novel,” Jennifer Weiner (Atria)

7. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig (Viking)

8. “A Gambling Man,” David Baldacci (Grand Central)

9. “The Four Winds,” Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

10. “Finding Ashley,” Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

Nonfiction

1. “The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet (Signed Edition),” John Green (Dutton)

2. “You Will Get Through This Night,” Daniel Howell (Dey Street)

3. “Killing the Mob: The Fight Against Organized Crime in America,” Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)

4. “Van Richten’s Guide to Ravenloft (Dungeons & Dragons)” (Wizards of the Coast)

5. “Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service,” Carol Leonnig (Random House)

6. “Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption,” Alex Marlow (Threshold Editions)

7. “What Happened to You? Conversations on Trauma, Resilience and Healing,” Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron/Oprah)

8. “Noise: A Flaw in Human Judgment,” Daniel Kahneman, Olivier Sibony and Cass R. Sunstein (Little, Brown Spark)

9. “The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country,” Amanda Gorman (Viking)

10. “Yearbook,” Seth Rogen (Crown)

