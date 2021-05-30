Wednesday mountain bike race series at Riverside State Park is ripping and roaring

For information, including directions and registration visit raceroster.com and search for "Wednesday night mountain bike race."

Cost is $23 for adults. Free for 18 year olds and younger.

The race runs from the first Wednesday in May to the last Wednesday in June and is at Riverside State Park's old airstrip. Races start at 5:30 p.m. Registration must be done online prior to the race.

What was once a rarity is now a weekly occurrence for the Wednesday Night Mountain Bike Race at Riverside State Park.

For the past 15 years, the event has attracted 200 or more people twice. This year there hasn’t a week with fewer than 200.

“An overnight success after 15 years,” joked organizer Gino Lisieck during Wednesday’s race.

“People are hungry for outdoor stuff,” added Eric Ewing, another organizer and the owner of Negative Split Event Timing.

The race is held at Riverside State Park. While competitors register ahead of time they can start anytime between 5:30 and 6:45 p.m. The 8.8-mile course, which changes every week, weaves its way through the State Park with 172 arrows directing the 255 racers Wednesday.

“It’s as much single track as possible,” said Adam Volwiler, another race organizer and the course designer.

Prior to this year there was one mass start but because of the pandemic organizers shifted to a rolling start. That’s worked well, particularly with the increased number of racers.

“We are going have a decision to make,” Ewing said. “I don’t know if we go back to mass starts.”

Participants get bib numbers and their times are tracked and posted online the evening of the race.

On Wednesday, there were plenty of kids and recreational racers, alongside more hardcore contestants.

During a nonpandemic year around 8 p.m., once most people are done, everyone gathers around a beer garden and local bike shops giveaway prizes. The beer garden is not happening this year because of the pandemic.

Adult winners get a bottle of wine and teenagers and kids get a trophy and a pair of movie tickets.

“It’s great to see everyone having a good time on a Wednesday night,” said Ewing.