The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Rain 44° Rain
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Washington

Challenger Gloria Ochoa-Bruck leading contest against incumbent Municipal Court Judge Matthew Antush

UPDATED: Tue., Nov. 2, 2021

Gloria Ochoa-Bruck had earned 51.6% of the ballots counted by Tuesday night in her contest against incumbent Municipal Court Judge Matthew Antush.
Gloria Ochoa-Bruck had earned 51.6% of the ballots counted by Tuesday night in her contest against incumbent Municipal Court Judge Matthew Antush.
By Kip Hill kiph@spokesman.com(509) 459-5429

Challenger Gloria Ochoa-Bruck was outpacing incumbent Municipal Court Judge Matthew Antush after early election returns Tuesday evening.

Ochoa-Bruck was leading Antush with 51.6% of the ballots received as of Tuesday.

“I am feeling very proud of the positive, community-centered campaign that we ran,” Ochoa-Bruck said after the initial results came in. “I feel like the initial results are promising.”

In a contest that saw billboards and yard signs throughout town, Antush, 55, was seeking to keep the seat he was appointed to by Mayor David Condon in 2018. Ochoa-Bruck served as Condon’s director of local government and multicultural affairs at City Hall.

Antush said he was “cautiously optimistic” after Tuesday’s returns.

“It’s just wait-and-see,” Antush said Tuesday night. “I’ve always been a confident person.”

Both candidates touted their differing experience as a reason for supporting their campaign. Ochoa-Bruck has served as a tribal judge and taught at Gonzaga Law School. Antush, before taking the bench, had served more than two decades combined in the city and county public defenders’ offices.

Ochoa-Bruck raised more than $41,000 in cash to support her run for the seat, with major supporters including the Kalispel Tribe of Indians as well as individual contributions from Don Barbieri and Sharon Smith, who run a progressive charitable fund in town.

Antush, who raised nearly $36,000 in cash, had earned the endorsement of several fellow judges and attorneys at the Spokane County Courthouse.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Washington