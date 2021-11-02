The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: Portland at Cleveland Root

4:45 p.m.: Atlanta at Brooklyn ESPN

7:05 p.m.: Charlotte at Golden State ESPN

Football, college

4 p.m.: Northern Illinois at Kent State ESPN2

4 p.m.: Central Michigan at Western Michigan ESPNU

Golf

12 a.m. (Thursday): Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship ESPN2

Hockey, NHL

7 p.m.: St. Louis at Los Angeles TNT

Rodeo

7 p.m.: PBR: World Finals CBS Sports

Soccer, men, MLS

4:30 p.m.: Atlanta United at N.Y. Red Bulls FS1

7:30 p.m.: Portland at Real Salt Lake ESPN2

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

6 p.m.: The Paul Petrino Show 1080-AM

All events subject to change

