On the Air
Tue., Nov. 2, 2021
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: Portland at Cleveland Root
4:45 p.m.: Atlanta at Brooklyn ESPN
7:05 p.m.: Charlotte at Golden State ESPN
Football, college
4 p.m.: Northern Illinois at Kent State ESPN2
4 p.m.: Central Michigan at Western Michigan ESPNU
Golf
12 a.m. (Thursday): Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship ESPN2
Hockey, NHL
7 p.m.: St. Louis at Los Angeles TNT
Rodeo
7 p.m.: PBR: World Finals CBS Sports
Soccer, men, MLS
4:30 p.m.: Atlanta United at N.Y. Red Bulls FS1
7:30 p.m.: Portland at Real Salt Lake ESPN2
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
6 p.m.: The Paul Petrino Show 1080-AM
All events subject to change
