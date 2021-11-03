Glenn Williams: Respect, compromise essential for America to work

By Glenn Williams

As he was leaving the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia in 1787, Benjamin Franklin was asked by someone in the crowd, what kind of government do we now have? “A republic, if you can keep it.” The hallmark of a democratic republic is a balance between individual rights versus the collective good. It is a scale that sometimes weighs more heavily toward the individual, other times toward society, according to the demands of the time. It is recognizing that limiting some personal rights are worth the value and safety provided to our collective society. The key to success as a country has been finding that balance required for each era. That only happens through respect, grace and compromise: American values.

Understanding the history of our country is crucial to continuing success. Too few citizens and politicians understand the challenges and courage required to have gotten us to this point. Americans have faced extreme challenges throughout our history, trials that threatened to tear apart everything that had been built by those before. There have always been extreme differences of opinion in the development of this country. But politics is the art of compromise. Both nationally and globally, it is not differences of opinion that have led to horrific crises against humanity, but rather is rooted in ego, greed, hatred, racism and/or fear. Building on any of those qualities for personal philosophies, political platforms, legislative actions, or civil activity will never lead to mutual respect, understanding, dialogue or long-term success. Willingness to consider opposing perspectives will.

While a board member of the Euphrates Institute, an international organization based in Redding, California, that equips, connects and uplifts emerging peacebuilders worldwide, I was exposed to remarkable stories of heartbreak, horror, racism, religious persecution and acts of evil that were met with the most honorable, compassionate, caring, heroic responses that one can imagine. In developing a worldwide Peace Practice Alliance leadership development program that focuses on techniques that de-escalate, engage, humanize and build trust, a change of perspective fosters those considered “the other” to become sisters and brothers. The basis for these techniques begins with authentic listening. Nothing moves forward without a willingness to hear the other side of the story.

With participants coming from the United States, Pakistan, India, Cote D’Ivoire, Afghanistan, Hungary, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Uganda, Nigeria, Cameroon, Burundi, Tanzania, Liberia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other countries, breakthroughs have been made in generational biases, hatred and prejudice. It begins with one person living up to their highest sense of courage as defined by Winston Churchill: Courage is what it takes to stand up and speak; courage is also what it takes to sit down and listen.

I have yet to meet anyone who thinks exactly as I do and yet, through the years, a broad network of family, friends, co-workers and citizens in a variety of capacities has supported me throughout my life. It is unlikely that in the thousands of people with whom I have interacted, including family and friends, anyone has ever agreed with all my choices, whether those be religious beliefs, politics, food and pet preferences, friends, reading interests, alma mater, jobs, etc. Yet we bonded despite those differences in opinion, experience and core beliefs. It is the differences that make us interesting, providing greater depth to the human experience.

The American ideal from the beginning has been based on striving to be better, not settling for who we are now or what we once were. The Constitution begins with the words “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union …”, recognizing the need for constant improvement. A perfect union was not likely the goal but constantly working to “insure domestic tranquility” and “promote the general Welfare” were expected from the outset. Success in doing so begins by nurturing the soil of common ground.

We all have the same core needs: love, safety, housing, food, water, education, income, health care. Beginning there, we can develop mutual respect by understanding that everyone seeks the same basic necessities. It is simply hard to listen while everyone is yelling. Preserving our republic is dependent on our ability to care enough to hear and provide for the good of all through respect and compromise. It is reliant on a citizenship that believes in a common good and decency, recognizing we are better off together than alone. We do not have to agree on every issue to be successful but we do have to allow others to think differently and be willing to give a little. It is what makes America, America.

Glenn Williams is the former chairman of the board of the Euphrates Institute.