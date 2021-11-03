Health Bulletin: 5K Race to Feed Our Veterans, AARP Smart Driver and Family and Friends CPR

This week

Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training – A two-day intensive, interactive and practice-dominated course designed by Living Works to help caregivers recognize and review risk and intervene to prevent the immediate risk of suicide. Learn how to recognize invitations for help, reach out and offer support, review the risk of suicide, apply a suicide intervention model and link people with community resources. Tickets available on Eventbrite. For questions, contact Sabrina Votava at sabrina.votava@failsafeforlife.org. Thursday, 8:30 a.m. NorthEast Washington Educational Service District 101 Talbott Center, 4202 S. Regal St. $50.

Alzheimer’s Association Webinar: “Ten Warning Signs” – Learn how to recognize common signs of Alzheimer’s and other dementias, how to approach someone about memory concerns, the importance of early detection and benefits of a diagnosis, possible tests and assessments for the diagnostic process and Alzheimer’s Association resources. Visit alz.org/alzwa/events to register. Thursday, 1-2:30 p.m. Free. (800) 272-3900.

5K Race to Feed Our Veterans – Pay tribute to veterans by joining this race to fight senior hunger. Prizes awarded to the first female and male finishers. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels Spokane. Beer and chili provided after the race. Registration opens at 9 a.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. Riverside Memorial Park, 508 N. Government Way. $25. (509) 456-6597.

AARP Smart Driver Virtual Course – A refresher course on driving with topics covering safe driving strategies, the effects of medication while driving, preventative measures to reduce driver distractions, state-specific rules and regulations and more. Taught by a live instructor. Register at bit.ly/3leaMCB. Monday, 1 p.m. Presented by AARP. Free.

Family and Friends CPR and Stop the Bleed – Open to any veteran, their family members, caregivers or friends. For ages 12 and older. Learn bleeding control basics, adult hands-only CPR with AED, infant CPR with breaths and adult and infant choking relief. This is not a certification course, and no CPR cards will be given. Call Kari at (509) 434-7657 to register. Monday, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Mann-Grandstaff Veterans Affairs Medical Center, 4815 N. Assembly St. Free. (509) 434-7000.

Virtual Bladder Pain Information Group – Hosted by Dr. Sarah Hammil and Dr. Linda Partoll of Spokane Urogynecology. Get information about treatment options and coping mechanisms for women with chronic bladder pain. RSVP is required. Call (509) 252-4200, and email spokaneurogyn@spokanesurgery.com to register and receive a Zoom link. Open to the public. Monday, 5:30 p.m. Free.

Alzheimer’s Association Webinar: “Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body” – Learn about research in diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement, and use hands-on tools to incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging. Visit alz.org/alzwa/helping_you/education to register. Tuesday, 1-2 p.m. Free. (800) 272-3900.

Medicare Open Enrollment Virtual Clinic – Provided by the Spokane County Library District. Get virtual, personalized assistance with Part D and Medicare Advantage plans for 2022. By appointment only. Call (509) 548-2509, ext. 219. Attendees should have their Medicare card and list of medications with dosages ready for their virtual appointment. Wednesday, 1-3 p.m. Free.

Parenting/childbirth

Prepared Childbirth Classes – Covers prenatal care, nutrition, stages of labor, pain management, breathing, Cesarean birth, post-delivery care, infant CPR, newborn care and lactation. Classes are 7-9 p.m. for the Wednesday sessions and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. for the Saturday classes. Classes run in six-week cycles or Saturday classes. This class is at Valley Hospital Health & Education Center, 12606 E. Mission Ave., Spokane Valley. For more information, email francklm@empirehealth.org and call (509) 309-6038. $60 per person or couple.

Deaconess Classes – Deaconess Hospital offers a variety of virtual classes for new parents, including Preparing for Childbirth, Life With Baby, Daddy 101 Breastfeeding and more. Visit multicare.org/classes-events for details. MultiCare Deaconess Hospital, 800 W. Fifth Ave. Free. (509) 473-BABY.

Early Support for Infants and Toddlers – Provided by Spokane Regional Health District. Services and screenings are available for children ages 3 and younger suspected to have developmental delays, disabilities or special needs. Early intervention service providers evaluate functional areas such as cognitive, motor, social-emotional, speech and language, vision and hearing. Learn more at srhd.org/programs-and-services/infant-toddler-network and call (509) 324-1651.

Holy Family Hospital Maternity Center Tour – In-person tours have been canceled until further notice. To take a virtual tour, visit providence.org/locations/wa/holy-family-hospital/family-maternity-center. (509) 482-0111.

MultiCare Breastfeeding Support Services – Lactation consultants are available by appointment in-person or virtually. Valley Hospital appointments are available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Call (509) 473-5706 to schedule. Deaconess Hospital appointments are available Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m.-4pm. Call (509) 473-7056 to schedule. Deaconess Hospital also offers a free, walk-in clinic (including pre- and post-feeding baby weigh-ins), Thursdays 10 a.m.-noon. Visit multicare.org/services-and-departments/pregnancy/womens-care-pregnancy-after/womens-care-pregnancy-breastfeeding to learn more.

La Leche League – The breastfeeding support group has suspended in-person meetings until further notice, but volunteers are available to answer questions. Visit lllwa.org/groups/la-leche-league-spokane for volunteer contact information and facebook.com/spokanelll for current events and meeting updates, and call (509) 761-9181.

Cancer support

Providence Health Support Groups – Meeting virtually and in-person. General Cancer Support Group: for patients, caregivers or family members impacted by cancer. Gynecological Cancer Support Group: for women battling or in recovery from gynecological cancers. Meeting virtually and in-person. For more information, call (509) 474-5490.

Look Good … Feel Better – A program offered by the American Cancer Society to help women diagnosed with cancer learn how to apply cosmetics and choose wigs and other head wear. All in-person workshops are on hold through December 2021. Virtual workshops are available at lookgoodfeelbetter.org/programs.

Ongoing

Alzheimer’s Association Helpline – In Spokane, call (800) 272-3900, a 24-hour help line available seven days a week.

Children’s Environmental Health Network – Website offers information on organizations active in various fields, sources of data on child health and environmental hazards and more, cehn.org or call (202) 543-4033, email at cehn@cehn.org.

Compulsive Eaters Anonymous – Lose weight in a fast and healthy way with a doctor-approved food plan. Meets on Zoom on Saturdays from 9-10 a.m. and Mondays from 7-8 p.m. Kootenai Health Resource, 2003 Kootenai Health Way, Coeur d’Alene. Free. Call (208) 818-4242 or email debraraeth7@gmail.com for meeting information and Zoom access.

CPR, First Aid and Automated External Defibrillator Classes – Offered by the American Red Cross. Visit redcross.org for class schedules. Inland Northwest Chapter, 315 W. Nora Ave. Cost is $35-$55, call (509) 326-3330 ext. 216. Online and in-person classes available.

Diabetes Education – Community Health Education and Resources offers group or individual instruction on diabetes self-management. Course is for clients and their families who are new to diabetes. Call (509) 232-8145 or (509) 232-8138 for class times, dates and locations.

Fit for Retirement – Phoenix Training offers small classes and one-on-one training for those of retirement age who want more than seated chair exercises. For a full list of class schedules, visit phoenixtrainingofspokane.com and call (208) 659-1990.

Food Addicts Anonymous – A support group for those addicted to eating. All who experience an overeating addiction are welcome. Meets virtually via Zoom on Mondays at 7 p.m. Participants can join via video conference or by calling. Ask for Sue Everson at (509) 328-0702 for information.

Health for All – This community-based health care access project links uninsured individuals and families in Eastern Washington with state health insurance programs and assists those who do not qualify for state-sponsored coverage by linking them with appropriate community resources. Call (866) 444-3066; in Spokane County, call (509) 444-3066.

Heritage Health – Is a nonprofit health center in Coeur d’Alene providing medical, mental and behavioral health and dental services to everyone regardless of their ability to pay. For more information and to make an appointment, call the Center at (208) 620-5250 and visit myheritagehealth.org.

Grief Support Group – Offered by Hospice of North Idaho the second Wednesday of each month at 11 a.m. For more information, visit hospiceofnorthidaho.org/news/. Masks are required. Shoshone Medical Center, 25 Jacobs Gulch, Kellogg.

INHS Community Wellness – Offers health coaching and screenings and classes such as Babysitting Basics, Pre-Diabetes, Living Well With Diabetes and more. For a full list of classes and events, visit wellness.inhs.org and call (509) 232-8145.