Sports Highlights
UPDATED: Fri., Nov. 5, 2021
Basketball
Portland Trail Blazers pregame
6:30 p.m. (ROOT)
NBA
Indiana Pacers at Portland Trail Blazers, 7 p.m. (ROOT)
NBA
New Orleans Pelicans at Golden State Warriors, 7:05 p.m. (ESPN)
Trail Blazers postgame
9:30 p.m. (ROOT)
College
Lewis-Clark State at Gonzaga (exhibition),
6 p.m. (KHQ/SWX)
Football
College
Utah at Stanford, 7:30 p.m. (FS1)
Soccer
College
Washington State at Washington, 6 p.m. (Pac-12)
