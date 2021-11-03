The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Night 44° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

Sports Highlights

UPDATED: Fri., Nov. 5, 2021

Basketball

Portland Trail Blazers pregame

6:30 p.m. (ROOT)

NBA

Indiana Pacers at Portland Trail Blazers, 7 p.m. (ROOT)

NBA

New Orleans Pelicans at Golden State Warriors, 7:05 p.m. (ESPN)

Trail Blazers postgame

9:30 p.m. (ROOT)

College

Lewis-Clark State at Gonzaga (exhibition),

6 p.m. (KHQ/SWX)

Football

College

Utah at Stanford, 7:30 p.m. (FS1)

Soccer

College

Washington State at Washington, 6 p.m. (Pac-12)

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.