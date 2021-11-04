Music calendar Nov. 5-12 – Third Eye Blind, Thrift Store Kings, Bodysnatcher and Pastiche

Thrift Store Kings – Rock. Friday. Bridge Press Cellars, 39 W. Pacific Ave. $5. (509) 838-7815.

Pastiche – Pop/rock cover band. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

Steve Rush and Scott Taylor – Blues/rock/swing. 5-8 p.m. Friday, Pend d’Oreille Winery, 301 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 265-8545.

Bodysnatcher (sold out) – Deathcore. With Boundries, Left to Suffer, Mouth for War and Dead Low. 6-11 p.m. Friday, The Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. (509) 863-8098.

UI Jazz Bands and Jazz Choirs – Featuring Jazz Bands I through III, Jazz Choir I and Chamber Jazz Choir. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, University of Idaho, University Auditorium, 851 Campus Drive, Moscow. $7 adults; $5 students and seniors. (208) 885-6231.

Max Quartet – Saxophonist quartet performing classical and popular jazz standards. 7-9 p.m. Friday, Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center, 405 N. William St., Post Falls. $17 presale; $20 door. (208) 457-8950.

Third Eye Blind – Rock. 7;30-9:30 p.m. Friday, ICCU Arena, 875 Perimeter Drive, Moscow. $55-$75.

Kuinka – Folk pop. Spilt Milk. 8 p.m. Friday, Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $15-$18. (206) 499-9173.

Rival Sons – Rock. With Ida Mae and Jameson Burt. 8 p.m. Friday, Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $26. (866) 468-7623.

Desperate8s – Blues-rock. 9 p.m. Friday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Outer Resistance – Rock. 9 p.m. Friday, Jackson St. Bar and Grill, 2436 N. Astor St. (509) 315-8497.

GS3 Rock Band – Rock. Saturday. Bridge Press Cellars, 39 W. Pacific Ave. $8. (509) 838-7815.

Jerry Lee Raines – Blues/R&B/soul. 3:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Coeur d’Alene Cellars, 3890 N. Schreiber Way, Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-2336.

Daniel Hall – Folk-rock singer-songwriter. 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Pend d’Oreille Winery, 301 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 265-8545.

BareGrass – Folk/bluegrass trio. 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Idaho Pour Authority, 203 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 290-2280.

Nick Wiebe – Singer-songwriter cover artist. 6 p.m. Saturday, Post Falls Brewing Co., 112 N. Spokane St., Post Falls. (208) 773-7301.

Hot Club of Spokane – Jazz. 7 p.m. Saturday, Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. Free. (206) 499-9173.

Spotswood Abbey – Pop/soul/funk. 7 p.m. Saturday, Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow. (208) 596-0887.

Everyone Loves a Villain – Rock. With December in Red and Civiliance. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, The Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. $10. (509) 863-8098.

Leftover Candy: Halloween Pops – Performed by the Washington Idaho Symphony. Featuring “Night on Bald Mountain,” “In the Hall of the Mountain King,” “Danse Macabre,” “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone Suite” and “William Tell Overture.” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, WSU Daggy Hall, Pullman. $25 adult; $10 ages 12-18; free ages 11 and younger. (509) 335-3564.

Snacks at Midnight – Indie/funk. With Haley and the Hitchhiker. 8 p.m. Saturday, Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $8. (206) 499-9173.

Blake Braley – Funk/soul. 9 p.m. Saturday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

The Bedspins – Rock. 9 p.m. Saturday, John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. (208) 883-7662.

Yung Gravy: Back in Business Tour – Rapper/singer-songwriter. 7 p.m. Sunday and Nov. 13, Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $25-$99. (866) 468-7623.

Gonzaga Composition Recital – A celebration of Gonzaga composers of the past, present and future will take place on a recital of original works and premieres by Gonzaga students, faculty and alumni. New works by Gonzaga composition majors will be featured with works by professional composer alums Bill Whitley, Daniel Houglum and David Sackmann and faculty composers Shuying Li, Robert Spittal and emeritus faculty Kevin Waters, S.J. The works will be performed by Gonzaga’s Faculty String Ensemble and faculty clarinet professor Chip Phillips. 3-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center, 211 E. Desmet Ave. $7 general admission; free GU students with ID and youth ages 17 and younger. (509) 313-2787.

The Happiness – Rock. 3-7 Sunday, Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

Spokane Youth Symphony: “Rejoice in Community” – Featuring performances by all four orchestras of the Spokane Youth Symphony and includes the following ensembles: Spokane Youth Strings conducted by John Marshall; Spokane Youth Sinfonietta conducted by Jerilynn Harris; Spokane Youth Philharmonic conducted by Roberta Bottelli; and Spokane Youth Symphony Orchestra conducted by Philip Baldwin. 4 p.m. Sunday, Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, 1001 W. Sprague Ave. $18 adult; $16 seniors; $14 ages 17 and younger. (509) 624-1200.

Monday Night Blues Jam – Host John Firshi invites local and visiting musicians to join him on the Eichardt’s stage. 7 p.m. Monday, Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Jazz Night – Jazz. Presented by Imagine Jazz. 7 p.m. Monday, The Bad Seed, 2936 E. Olympic Ave. (509) 822-7439.

The Allen Stone Residency – Soul/R&B. 8 p.m. Monday, Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $20-$60. (206) 499-9173.

UI Northwest Wind Quintet – Featuring Javier Rodriguez, Shawn Copeland, Teodora Proud, Jason Johnston and Leonard Garrison. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, University of Idaho, Lionel Hampton School of Music, Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. $7 adults; $5 students and seniors. (208) 885-6111.

WSU Jazz Combo Series – Featuring original student and faculty compositions along with the music of Benny Golson, Duke Pearson and John McLaughlin. T7:30-9 p.m. Tuesday, WSU Kimbrough Concert Hall, 680 NE Library Road, Pullman. Free. (509) 335-4148.

Lucas Brown – Singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist. 8 p.m. Tuesday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Carter Hudson – Singer-songwriter. 8 p.m. Wednesday, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Vocab Slick – Hip-hop. Releasing the new album “Language,” presented by Slap Frost 7. With DJ True Justice. Special guests include Jaeda and Bright Lites. 8 p.m. Wednesday, Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. Free. (206) 499-9173.

Granger Smith – Country. With Earl Dibbles Jr. 8 p.m. Wednesday, Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $25-$27. (866) 468-7623.

The Shackletons – Indie rock. With Uh Oh and the Oh Wells and Balonely. 9 p.m. Wednesday, Baby Bar, 827 W. First Ave. $10. (509) 847-1234.

Shawn Stratte – Solo piano. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Bridge Press Cellars, 39 W. Pacific Ave. (509) 838-7815.

Country Music Night With Last Chance Band – Country. 9 p.m. Thursday, Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

Stoned Level – EDM. 9 p.m. Thursday, Red Room Lounge, 521 W. Sprague Ave. $20. (509) 838-7613.

The Happiness – Rock. 8 p.m. Nov. 12 and 13, Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

WSU Student Chamber Concert – 3:10-4 p.m. Nov. 12, WSU Bryan Hall, 605 Veterans Way, Pullman. (509) 335-3564.

Truck Mills – Blues/folk/jazz. 5-8 p.m. Nov. 12, Pend d’Oreille Winery, 301 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 265-8545.

UI Student Recital – Featuring Joshua Anderson and Qwinton Prociw on saxophone, with Spencer Cuppage on piano. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 12, University of Idaho, Lionel Hampton School of Music, Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Free. (208) 885-6111.

Death Bells – Post-punk. With Provoker and Mall Daze. 8 p.m. Nov. 12, Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $15. (206) 499-9173.

Desperate8s – Blues-rock. 9 p.m. Nov. 12, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Runaway Symphony – Rock. 9 p.m. Nov. 12, John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. (208) 883-7662.