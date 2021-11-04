On the Air
UPDATED: Fri., Nov. 5, 2021
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
10:25 a.m.: Formula 1: Practice 1 ESPN2
1 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Practice NBC Sports
1:55 p.m.: Formula 1: Practice 2 ESPN2
2 p.m.: NASCAR Truck Series: Qualifying NBC Sports
5 p.m.: NASCAR Truck Series: Lucas Oil 150 FS1
Basketball, college men
6 p.m.: LC State at Gonzaga (exhibition) SWX/KHQ
Basketball, NBA
4:45 p.m.: New York at Milwaukee ESPN
7 p.m.: Indiana at Portland Root
7:05 p.m.: New Orleans at Golden State ESPN
Football, college
4:30 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Boston College ESPN2
7:30 p.m.: Utah at Stanford FS1
Golf
5 a.m.: EPGA Tour: Portugal Masters Golf
9 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: TimberTech Championship Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: World Wide Technology Championship Golf
Soccer, college women
6 p.m.: Washington State at Washington Pac-12
Volleyball, college women
6 p.m.: Texas at Baylor ESPNU
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Basketball, college men
2:45 p.m.: Greenville at Whitworth 1230-AM
Football, high school
5:30 p.m.: Chiawana at Gonzaga Prep 700-AM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
5:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship NBC Sports
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Utah at Miami NBA
7:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Portland NBA
Football, college
8:30 a.m.: Army at Air Force CBS
9 a.m.: Missouri at Georgia ESPN
9 a.m.: Ohio State at Nebraska Fox 28
9 a.m.: Wake Forest at North Carolina ABC
9 a.m.: Illinois at Minnesota ESPN2
12:30 p.m.: Michigan State at Purdue ABC
12:30 p.m.: Tulsa at Cincinnati……………………………………………………….ESPN2
12:30 p.m.: Navy at Notre Dame NBC
12:30 p.m.: Oklahoma State at West Virginia ESPN
12:30 p.m.: Baylor at TCU Fox 28
12:30 p.m.: Auburn at Texas A&M CBS
1 p.m.: Montana State at EWU SWX
4 p.m.: Tennessee at Kentucky ESPN2
4 p.m.: Boise State at Fresno State CBS Sports
4:30 p.m.: Oregon at Washington ABC
4:30 p.m.: Indiana at Michigan Fox 28
7:30 p.m.: USC at Arizona State ABC
8 p.m.: San Diego State at Hawaii FS1
Golf
5 a.m.: EPGA Tour: Portugal Masters Golf
11 a.m.: PGA Tour: World Wide Technology Championship Golf
2:30 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: TimberTech Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL
11 a.m.: Tampa Bay at Ottawa NHL
4 p.m.: Boston at Toronto NHL
7 p.m.: Seattle at Arizona Root
Horse racing
11:30 a.m.: Breeders’ Cup NBC Sports
Soccer, men
5:30 a.m.: Manchester City at Manchester United NBC Sports
8 a.m.: Wolverhampton at Crystal Palace NBC Sports
10:30 a.m.: Newcastle United at Brighton & Hove Albion NBC
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
7:45 p.m.: Redlands at Whitworth 1230-AM
Football, college
11:45 a.m.: Pacific at Whitworth 1230-AM
Noon: Montana State at EWU 700-AM
Noon: Southern Utah at Idaho 1080-AM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
10 a.m.: FIM MotoGP: Round 17 NBC
10:30 a.m.: Formula 1: Mexico Grand Prix ABC
Noon: The NASCAR Cup Series Championship NBC
Basketball
6 p.m.: Hoopfest Toyota Shootoff SWX
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: San Antonio at Oklahoma City NBA
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Denver at Dallas Fox 28
1:05 p.m.: L.A. Chargers at Philadelphia CBS
1:25 p.m.: Green Bay at Kansas City Fox 28
5:20 p.m.: Tennessee at L.A. Rams NBC
Golf
5 a.m.: EPGA Tour: Portugal Masters Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: World Wide Technology Championship Golf
4 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: TimberTech Championship Golf
Horse racing
1:30 p.m.: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races FS1
Marathon
6:30 a.m.: The New York City Marathon ESPN2
Rugby
3 p.m.: Premiership: Harlequins at Wasps NBC Sports
Soccer, college women
11 a.m.: Atlantic Coast Championship ESPNU
1:30 p.m.: Big 12 Championship ESPNU
Soccer, men
7 a.m.: Tottenham Hotspur at Everton NBC Sports
9:30 a.m.: Liverpool at West Ham United NBC Sports
12:30 p.m.: MLS: Nashville at N.Y. Red Bulls ESPN
Volleyball, college women
Noon: Mississippi at Tennessee ESPN2
Noon: Arizona at Washington Pac-12
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Football, NFL
4:30 p.m.: Tennessee at L.A. Rams 1080-AM
All events subject to change
