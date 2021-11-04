The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Night 47° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

UPDATED: Fri., Nov. 5, 2021

Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

10:25 a.m.: Formula 1: Practice 1 ESPN2

1 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Practice NBC Sports

1:55 p.m.: Formula 1: Practice 2 ESPN2

2 p.m.: NASCAR Truck Series: Qualifying NBC Sports

5 p.m.: NASCAR Truck Series: Lucas Oil 150 FS1

Basketball, college men

6 p.m.: LC State at Gonzaga (exhibition) SWX/KHQ

Basketball, NBA

4:45 p.m.: New York at Milwaukee ESPN

7 p.m.: Indiana at Portland Root

7:05 p.m.: New Orleans at Golden State ESPN

Football, college

4:30 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Boston College ESPN2

7:30 p.m.: Utah at Stanford FS1

Golf

5 a.m.: EPGA Tour: Portugal Masters Golf

9 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: TimberTech Championship Golf

Noon: PGA Tour: World Wide Technology Championship Golf

Soccer, college women

6 p.m.: Washington State at Washington Pac-12

Volleyball, college women

6 p.m.: Texas at Baylor ESPNU

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Basketball, college men

2:45 p.m.: Greenville at Whitworth 1230-AM

Football, high school

5:30 p.m.: Chiawana at Gonzaga Prep 700-AM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

5:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship NBC Sports

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Utah at Miami NBA

7:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Portland NBA

Football, college

8:30 a.m.: Army at Air Force CBS

9 a.m.: Missouri at Georgia ESPN

9 a.m.: Ohio State at Nebraska Fox 28

9 a.m.: Wake Forest at North Carolina ABC

9 a.m.: Illinois at Minnesota ESPN2

12:30 p.m.: Michigan State at Purdue ABC

12:30 p.m.: Tulsa at Cincinnati……………………………………………………….ESPN2

12:30 p.m.: Navy at Notre Dame NBC

12:30 p.m.: Oklahoma State at West Virginia ESPN

12:30 p.m.: Baylor at TCU Fox 28

12:30 p.m.: Auburn at Texas A&M CBS

1 p.m.: Montana State at EWU SWX

4 p.m.: Tennessee at Kentucky ESPN2

4 p.m.: Boise State at Fresno State CBS Sports

4:30 p.m.: Oregon at Washington ABC

4:30 p.m.: Indiana at Michigan Fox 28

7:30 p.m.: USC at Arizona State ABC

8 p.m.: San Diego State at Hawaii FS1

Golf

5 a.m.: EPGA Tour: Portugal Masters Golf

11 a.m.: PGA Tour: World Wide Technology Championship Golf

2:30 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: TimberTech Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL

11 a.m.: Tampa Bay at Ottawa NHL

4 p.m.: Boston at Toronto NHL

7 p.m.: Seattle at Arizona Root

Horse racing

11:30 a.m.: Breeders’ Cup NBC Sports

Soccer, men

5:30 a.m.: Manchester City at Manchester United NBC Sports

8 a.m.: Wolverhampton at Crystal Palace NBC Sports

10:30 a.m.: Newcastle United at Brighton & Hove Albion NBC

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

7:45 p.m.: Redlands at Whitworth 1230-AM

Football, college

11:45 a.m.: Pacific at Whitworth 1230-AM

Noon: Montana State at EWU 700-AM

Noon: Southern Utah at Idaho 1080-AM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

10 a.m.: FIM MotoGP: Round 17 NBC

10:30 a.m.: Formula 1: Mexico Grand Prix ABC

Noon: The NASCAR Cup Series Championship NBC

Basketball

6 p.m.: Hoopfest Toyota Shootoff SWX

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: San Antonio at Oklahoma City NBA

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Denver at Dallas Fox 28

1:05 p.m.: L.A. Chargers at Philadelphia CBS

1:25 p.m.: Green Bay at Kansas City Fox 28

5:20 p.m.: Tennessee at L.A. Rams NBC

Golf

5 a.m.: EPGA Tour: Portugal Masters Golf

Noon: PGA Tour: World Wide Technology Championship Golf

4 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: TimberTech Championship Golf

Horse racing

1:30 p.m.: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races FS1

Marathon

6:30 a.m.: The New York City Marathon ESPN2

Rugby

3 p.m.: Premiership: Harlequins at Wasps NBC Sports

Soccer, college women

11 a.m.: Atlantic Coast Championship ESPNU

1:30 p.m.: Big 12 Championship ESPNU

Soccer, men

7 a.m.: Tottenham Hotspur at Everton NBC Sports

9:30 a.m.: Liverpool at West Ham United NBC Sports

12:30 p.m.: MLS: Nashville at N.Y. Red Bulls ESPN

Volleyball, college women

Noon: Mississippi at Tennessee ESPN2

Noon: Arizona at Washington Pac-12

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Football, NFL

4:30 p.m.: Tennessee at L.A. Rams 1080-AM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Most read stories